Is FL Entertainment N.V. (AMS:FLE) Trading At A 20% Discount?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for FL Entertainment is €10.88 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

FL Entertainment is estimated to be 20% undervalued based on current share price of €8.70

Analyst price target for FLE is €10.78 which is similar to our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of FL Entertainment N.V. (AMS:FLE) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €435.3m €460.3m €418.7m €393.1m €377.2m €367.4m €361.6m €358.4m €356.9m €356.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x3 Est @ -9.04% Est @ -6.10% Est @ -4.04% Est @ -2.60% Est @ -1.59% Est @ -0.89% Est @ -0.39% Est @ -0.05% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 8.8% €400 €389 €325 €280 €247 €221 €200 €182 €167 €153

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €2.6b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €357m× (1 + 0.8%) ÷ (8.8%– 0.8%) = €4.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €4.5b÷ ( 1 + 8.8%)10= €1.9b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €4.5b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €8.7, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 20% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at FL Entertainment as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.516. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for FL Entertainment

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Entertainment market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Dutch market.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For FL Entertainment, we've put together three additional elements you should further examine:

Risks: Be aware that FL Entertainment is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable... Future Earnings: How does FLE's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

