FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions

·1 min read
Press Release

Paris – 24 April 2023

Share Transactions Disclosure

FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 17 April to 21 April 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 30 June 2022.

Trade Date

Side

Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)

Average Price

Amount of Transactions

Market Identification Code

2023-04-17

SELL

50

9.550000

477.50

XAMS

2023-04-19

BUY

3

9.500000

28.50

XAMS

2023-04-19

SELL

10

9.550000

95.50

XAMS

2023-04-20

BUY

97

9.500000

921.50

XAMS

2023-04-21

SELL

396

9.647096

3 820.25

XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda
Q1 2023 results: 30 May 2023

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com

Press Relations

flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur,
FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4,047m and €670m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

