FL Entertainment: weekly share transactions
Paris – February 20th, 2023
Share Transactions Disclosure
FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from February 13th to February 17th, 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on June 30, 2022.
Trade Date
Side
Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
Average Price
Amount of Transactions
Market Identification Code
2023-02-13
BUY
200
8.685000
1,737.00
XAMS
2023-02-13
SELL
33
8.719697
287.75
XAMS
2023-02-15
SELL
12
8.700000
104.40
XAMS
2023-02-16
BUY
263
8.669011
2,279.95
XAMS
2023-02-16
SELL
18
8.700000
156.60
XAMS
2023-02-17
SELL
1
8.700000
8.70
XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://fl-entertainment.com/) under the section «Investor Relations».
Agenda
FY 2022 results: 16 March 2023
