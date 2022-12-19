U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions

·1 min read
Press Release

Paris – December 19th, 2022

Share Transactions Disclosure

FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from December 12th to December 16th, 2022 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on June 30, 2022.

Trade Date

Side

Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)

Average Price

Amount of Transactions

Market Identification Code

2022-12-13

BUY

2

9.400000

18.80

XAMS

2022-12-14

BUY

71

9.400000

667.40

XAMS

2022-12-15

BUY

32

9.400000

300.80

XAMS

2022-12-16

BUY

303

9.400000

2,848.20

XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://fl-entertainment.com/) under the section «Investor Relations».

Agenda
FY 2022 results: 16 March 2023

Investor Relations
Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com

Press Relations
Anne-France Malrieu - afmalrieu@image7.fr

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gambling, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2021, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, of €3.5bn and €609m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

Attachment


