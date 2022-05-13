NoHo Partners Oyj

NoHo Partners Plc



STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 May 2022 at 17:50

Flagging notification in accordance with chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Markets Act – Pertti Laine's indirect holding of the shares of NoHo Partners Plc has exceeded the 10% threshold

NoHo Partners Plc (Business ID 1952494-7) has on 13 May 2022 received a flagging notification in accordance with chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act (AML), according to which Pertti Laine’s indirect holding of the shares and votes in the Company is 6.65% and indirect holding through financial instruments in accordance with chapter 9, section 6 a of the Act amending the Securities Markets Act is 3.73%. The shares and financial instruments are owned by Veikko Laine Oy (Business ID 0110592-0), which is controlled by Pertti Laine.

The flagging notification was due to an arrangement whereby Veikko Laine Oy obtained a loan with a right to conversion from Finnish Industry Investment Ltd (Tesi) and converted it into new shares of NoHo Partners Plc by subscribing the shares on the basis of special rights.

As a result of the arrangement, the total holding of Pertti Laine consisting of the holding of the shares and votes and indirect holding through financial instruments exceeded the 10% threshold.

Pertti Laine holds 20% of the shares and 83.33% of the votes in Veikko Laine Oy.

Veikko Laine Oy’s holding according to the notification:

% of shares and votes % of shares and votes through financial instruments Total % Total number of shares and votes in the target company Holding after reaching or exceeding the flagging notification threshold 6.65% 3.73% 10.38% 19,262,773 Holding reported in the previous flagging notification (if flagged) 5.01% 5.01%

Information on the share of ownership and voting rights after the exceeding of the flagging notification threshold:

A: Shares and votes

Series of shares/share type Number of shares and votes % of shares and votes Direct (AML 9:5) Indirect (AML 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (AML 9:5) Indirect (AML 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000064332 0 1,281,433 0% 6.65% A Total 1,281,433 6.65%

B: Financial instruments within the meaning of chapter 9, section 6 a of the Act amending the Securities Markets Act

Nature of the financial instrument Due date Execution period Delivery method (delivery of shares/settlement of net value) Number of shares and votes % of shares and votes Special right entitling to shares 31 May 2022 30 November 2021–31 May 2022 Share delivery 850,000 3.73% B Total 850,000 3.73%

Details of the party obligated to submit the flagging notification:

The entire chain of control (starting from the controlling natural or legal person) through which the shares, voting rights or financial instruments are controlled:

Name % of shares and votes % of shares and votes through financial instruments Total shares, votes and financial instruments Pertti Laine 0 0 0 Veikko Laine Oy 6.65% 3.73% 10.38%

NoHo Partners Plc's share capital consists of a total of 19,262,773 shares and votes. The Company has one series of shares and each share provides entitlement to one vote.

