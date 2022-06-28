U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,897.55
    -2.56 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,506.38
    +68.12 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.46
    -76.09 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.30
    +3.56 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.17
    +0.60 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.40
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.93
    -0.23 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0525
    -0.0061 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2340
    +0.0400 (+1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2200
    -0.0070 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1900
    +0.7440 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,819.25
    +69.35 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.83
    +3.76 (+0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,331.98
    +73.66 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

Flagright offers transaction monitoring with usage-based pricing

Kyle Wiggers
·3 min read

Startups face many challenges, but one outsized one is having to navigate regulatory requirements that differ in each jurisdiction. Particularly when it comes to financial compliance, implementing solutions isn't a walk in the park — or cheap. A recent Accenture survey found that nine in 10 companies expect evolving business, regulatory and customer demands to increase their compliance costs by up to 30% over the next 2 years.

An added hurdle is that information isn't always readily available to founders, resulting in a knowledge gap, Baran Ozkan tells TechCrunch. Ozkan is the founder of Flagright, a startup that aims to prevent financial crime, like money laundering or terrorist financing, with an API-first product.

"I used to run the product team at a fintech startup in Lithuania, and one of my responsibilities was compliance and fraud prevention," Ozkan said in an email interview. "I was looking for a real-time solution for around 15 months and had a very bad experience with the existing providers. Some were just too expensive, and we had a lean startup budget. Some didn't have good operational tools on an intuitive user interface. Some were very business-focused and were very immature on API and developer experience . . . Overall, they were all focused on large enterprise deals and none of them really cared about startups."

Ozkan's less-than-satisfactory experience with existing financial compliance software led him and Madhu G. Nadig to co-launch Flagright. Previously, Nadig was one of the first hires for Palantir's office in India and did a stint at Amazon Web Services building no-code automated deployment products.

Flagright provides transaction monitoring technology that supports risk-based thresholds and customer segmenting. From a console, companies can set thresholds and actions for different rules based on customer profiles to make "risk-based" decisions and, in theory, minimize the work required of security teams.

"We are taking an educational angle with our no-code console, where users can leverage preconfigured templates across the board without having to hire a compliance expert," Ozkan said. "We provide many resources to help startups get started and offer the platform as a turnkey solution. You simply integrate, click 'Activate,' and it works."

Flagright's products are underpinned by AI models trained in "silos" with individual customers' data. Ozkan said that he and Nadig made the conscious decision not to use one customer's data to train models used for other customers. Flagright also opted not to adopt a fully automated transaction monitoring solution, instead blending AI with "human input" — that is, investigations and outside crime prevention efforts.

"Our customer base taught us that AI alone causes more harm than good for daily operations," Ozkan said. "Compliance requires explainability and a certain amount of mechanical oversight. At the end of the day, the board and executives are liable."

Pricing for Flagright is usage-based, a model that's worked well to date. Battling competition like Unit21, Sardine and Sentinels for market share, Flagright, a small company (nine workers total), claims it's managed to acquire eight business customers. All are startups.

"The pandemic wasn't a negative for financial crime prevention businesses, because online transactions, including digital payments, have increased drastically. This drove higher demand for solutions around money laundering, terrorism financing, and fraud prevention," Ozkan said. "Flagright is quite disciplined in spending. We don't currently have any survival concerns and are focused on maturing up our product portfolio to the next level."

Flagright has raised a total of $3.2 million in venture capital, the bulk of which is being put toward rolling out customer risk scoring, fintech license automation, sanctions screening, and "crypto screening" capabilities, according to Ozkan. Y Combinator and Moonfire are among the startup's investors.

Recommended Stories

  • Rina Sawayama Soars on Ode to Single Moms ‘Catch Me in the Air’

    Single will appear on Sawayama’s forthcoming studio album Hold the Girl, out Sept. 2 via Dirty Hit

  • BlackBerry-Powered PATEO Digital Cockpit Selected for 10+ New Vehicle Models Across Five OEMs

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and PATEO, a leading Internet of Vehicles (IoV) technology service & product provider in China, today announced that PATEO's intelligent cockpit, PATEO CONNECT+, will be powered by BlackBerry® QNX® technology and put into mass production in more than ten individual models across five OEMs, including VOYAH, Hozon New Energy (NETA), a top private car company in China and two international automakers.

  • Apple about to launch a ‘flood’ of new products alongside updated iPhone, report says

    Apple is about to a launch a “flood” of new products alongside its update iPhone, according to a new report. September will almost certainly see the unveiling of a new iPhone, as with every year, probably named the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro. Apple is planning four new laptop chips for the next few months, for instance, according to a new report from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg.

  • EV Charging As Easy As Topping Off Tank With Gas: What's EVgo & GM's New Feature Is All About?

    EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) and General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) have made available Plug and Charge for all GM electric vehicles with DC fast-charging capability on the EVgo network. The feature enables EVgo GM customers to start a fast-charging session without opening a mobile app or swiping an RFID or credit card. The service utilizes the latest iteration of EVgo's Autocharge technology, adding enhanced security features. "In collaboration with GM, EVgo continues to implement new technology across mu

  • Apple prepares to release over 20 products and updates this year

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down the over 20 devices and updates Apple is preparing to release, including the latest iPhone, iPad, MacBooks, M1 chips, and the potential for VR headsets.

  • Should Value Investors Own This Leading Cable Provider?

    Value investing can be defined in many ways. It can mean buying stocks at cheap earnings multiples or buying companies with super fast top-line growth that aren't appreciated by other investors. Broadly, value investing is buying something at a discount to the cash it will generate for shareholders in the future.

  • Sweetgreen Offers New Perks with Expanded Rewards Program

    Rewards programs are a source of pride for almost every fast-food chain. Canadian donut and coffee chain Tim Hortons, owned by Restaurant Brands International , was recently accused by Canadian regulators of allegedly collecting "vast amounts of location data" from the app that customers used to order food . Back in January, fast casual salad chain Sweetgreen launched its digital rewards program.

  • Amazon is reportedly gearing up for a second Prime Day

    This would mark the first time Amazon would hold two exclusive events within the same year.

  • The Best True Wireless Earbuds of 2022

    From Beats and Apple to Google and Sony, after countless tests these are the best true wireless earbuds you can get.

  • Fortinet Could Unlock Upside as Its Charts Improve

    Fortinet develops and sells various cybersecurity solutions such as physical firewalls and antivirus software. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been steady since December and did not make a new low in May with prices for a bullish divergence. The OBV line is close to making its own new high to lead the price action.

  • Apple TV+ Could Find Its Purpose In Service Bundles

    Apple TV+ could be a powerful part of a bundled hardware-with-services offering, a Wall Street analyst says.

  • ByteDance's metaverse investments continue with acquisition of Chinese virtual social platform PoliQ

    ByteDance, owner of short video app TikTok and its Chinese version Douyin, has acquired Chinese virtual reality (VR) start-up PoliQ, the latest move in the tech giant's foray into the metaverse as interest in the sector continues to grow. PoliQ, operator of the once-popular virtual social platform Vyou that allowed users to create their own avatars, was bought by ByteDance for "tens of millions of yuan" last week, according to business and trademark registration tracking firm Tianyancha. The sta

  • INEO Files for Design Patent for Dual Screen INEO Welcoming System

    INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), the innovative developer and operator of the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, is pleased to announce the Company has filed a design patent, entitled "ELECTRONIC ARTICLE SURVEILLANCE PEDESTAL WITH TWO-SIDED DISPLAY", for the dual screen version of its disruptive Welcoming System.

  • 1 Exciting, Overlooked Opportunity in EV Batteries

    Lithium-ion batteries will likely power the car you drive tomorrow. Recycling those batteries could prove profitable.

  • Brain-machine interface helped a man with paralysis feed himself using robotic arms

    Scientists have developed robotic arms that let people with paralysis feed themselves.

  • Investors Seek More Transparent Tax, Disclosure Norms From Microsoft and Cisco

    Britain-based proxy advisers Pensions & Investment Research Consultants (PIRC) sought more transparent tax and financial information from Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO), Reuters reports. The resolution urged Microsoft to disclose financial and tax information country-by-country outside the U.S. to help investors assess its fairness and identify any risks posed by tax reforms. It also sought a tax transparency report from Microsoft in line with the tax standar

  • Valve ramps up production to 'more than double' Steam Deck shipments

    You could get your hands on the device sooner than expected.

  • Final Toncoin Mined Ahead of Transition to Proof-of-Stake

    The final TON was mined at around TKTK, signaling toncoin’s transition from a largely proof-of-work (PoW) model to proof-of-stake (PoS).

  • Apple is reportedly on verge of launching new device

    Consumers this fall can reportedly expect to see four new iPhone 14 models, a trio of updated watches and refreshed AirPods Pro.

  • Google warns internet service providers helped distribute Hermit spyware

    Google is warning of a sophisticated new spyware campaign that has seen malicious actors steal sensitive data from Android and iOS users in Italy and Kazakhstan.