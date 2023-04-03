FLAGSHIP COMMUNITIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL FOR FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX: MHC.UN) ("Flagship" or the "REIT") today announced that senior management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the REIT's first quarter 2023 results.

DATE: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET DIAL-IN NUMBER: 416-764-8650 or 1-888-664-6383 INSTANT JOIN BY PHONE: https://connectnow1.accutel.com/EventMeet/rest/users/login?password=g62nbeko1dg5b (Click the URL to join the conference call by phone) CONFERENCE ID: 67416023 LIVE WEBCAST: https://app.webinar.net/Gky9BMzPeWM



Flagship REIT expects to release its first quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after the close of markets.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

