U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,958.50
    -39.50 (-0.99%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,741.00
    -252.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,604.75
    -146.00 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,818.10
    -16.70 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.32
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.80
    -30.90 (-1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.80 (-3.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0618
    -0.0065 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.47
    -1.08 (-4.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2305
    -0.0125 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6630
    +1.2480 (+0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,712.81
    -132.59 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    412.27
    -4.64 (-1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.41
    -28.52 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

FLAGSHIP COMMUNITIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 2022 CASH DISTRIBUTION

·2 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX: MHC.UN) announced today a cash distribution of US$0.0468 per REIT unit for the month of December 2022, representing US$0.562 per REIT unit on an annual basis. Payment will be made on or about January 16, 2023 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2022.

Distributions paid to Canadian unitholders (and other non-U.S. unitholders) generally will be subject to U.S. withholding tax. For a general summary of the taxation of distributions paid to Canadian unitholders, including information regarding U.S. withholding tax, please see the "Certain Canadian Federal Income Tax Considerations", "Certain U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations" sections, and "Risk Factors – Tax-Related Risks", of the REIT's prospectus dated September 28, 2020, a copy of which is available under the REIT's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Unitholders should consult their own tax advisors for advice with respect to the tax consequences of receiving a distribution from the REIT in their own circumstances.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the REIT regarding future events, including statements concerning the intended monthly distributions of the REIT. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "could", "occur", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "target", "project", "predict", "forecast", "continue", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Material factors and assumptions used by management of the REIT to develop the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the REIT having sufficient cash to pay its distributions. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

Although management believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable and represent the REIT's internal expectations and beliefs at this time, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and may not prove to be accurate and certain objectives and strategic goals may not be achieved. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the REIT's control, could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from current expectations of events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, such as the risks identified in the REIT's final prospectus available under the REIT's profile at www.sedar.com, including under the heading "Risk Factors" therein. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable Canadian securities laws, the REIT undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made.

For further information, please contact:
Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
Tel: +1 (859) 568-3390

SOURCE Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/15/c8460.html

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Novavax, Tesla, WarnerBros. Discovery

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights which stock tickers are making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Billionaire Howard Marks says investors have ‘gone from the low-return world of 2009-21 to a full-return world,’ and it’s a ‘sea change’ from the last 40 years

    Marks became a billionaire by recognizing one of the biggest sea changes in the markets as it was happening—now he’s calling another.

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest buys Tesla stock amid plunge, Musk sells

    Elon Musk fan Cathie Wood seized a sizable chunk of Tesla shares late Wednesday after the stock extended a recent skid to its lowest level in more than two years.

  • Why Insiders Keep Buying SoFi Technologies

    CEO Anthony Noto has been an avid buyer of the stock as its price nosedives

  • Stocks are closing out a dismal 2022 as the Fed fights inflation. Here’s what history says comes next.

    More than 100 years of history shows that the U.S. stock market tends to avoid booking back-to-back annual losses, according to AGF Investments.

  • 10 Tesla Investors Lose $132.5 Billion From Musk's Twitter Fiasco

    Tesla investors are growing tired of Elon Musk's Twitter fiasco. And for good reason. The 10 largest investors in the electric-vehicle maker's stock, including ETF giants Vanguard, BlackRock and Musk himself, lost nearly $133 billion since Twitter's board accepted Musk's buyout on April 25, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

  • Buy Plug Power Stock, UBS Says. It Could Lead a Potential $10 Trillion Hydrogen Market.

    Investors need to take a closer look at Plug Power stock UBS says. UBS analyst Manav Gupta initiated coverage of the alternative energy technology provider with a Buy rating and a $26 price target. Gupta cited growth potential for the company, specifically in green hydrogen.

  • Carnival Stock Is Down 58%: 3 Reasons to Sell Right Now

    Perhaps no industry was hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than the cruise industry, which saw companies like Carnival (NYSE: CCL) ground nearly all of its cruise operations for much of 2020 and 2021. Let's dig deeper into why Carnival could face another existential threat before fully recovering from the first one. Here are three reasons Carnival stock owners might want to sell.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Set to Soar In the Next Bull Market

    A bull market is coming. There's nothing so unique about the current bear market to make investors think otherwise, and stocks should eventually recover as interest rates stabilize and inflation cools. When that happens and the stock market starts to rally again, you'll want to own these three stocks.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity

    High inflation and rising interest rates have eroded confidence in the economy, triggering a sweeping downturn in the stock market. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite has suffered its worst sell-off in the last 10 years, sending the tech-heavy index deep into bear market territory. The current situation represents a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity, and excellent stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) are trading at a fraction of their historical valuations.

  • Time to Buy AMD or Intel Stock for 2023?

    The two companies have battled for market share in the industry becoming somewhat fierce competitors. Let's see which stock may be geared to have a stronger performance going forward.

  • Cathie Wood Boosts Tesla, Coinbase Holdings on Dip-Buying Binge

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood scooped up more shares of Tesla Inc. and Coinbase Global Inc., underscoring her faith in electric vehicles and cryptocurrency as key trends for the future. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkA gamut of Ark Investment Management LLC’s funds,

  • Best Dogs of the Dow Stocks Ranked By Hedge Fund Sentiment

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Dogs of the Dow stocks ranked by hedge fund sentiment. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Dogs’ performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Dogs of the Dow Stocks Ranked By Hedge Fund Sentiment. ‘Dogs of the Dow’ is an investment strategy […]

  • Powell Sees Rates Higher for Longer, But Market Doesn’t Buy It

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the central bank has more work to do in raising interest rates and vanquishing inflation. Investors on Wall Street seem to see the outlook for 2023 differently. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkIn a 45-minute p

  • Top FTX Group Executive Tipped Off Bahamas Authorities About Comingling of Funds in November

    Former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has said he didn't know of any commingling of funds between his companies.

  • Is There Still Time to Buy AT&T Stock? The Chart Hints.

    AT&T stock pays out a 5.8% dividend and has been trading much better lately. Here's how to approach it now.

  • Fed raising rates by 0.50%, here's when PNC expects them to drop

    As expected, the Fed is raising rates by 0.5% or 50-basis points. The announcement came Wednesday after the Federal Open Market Committee’s last meeting of 2022 and interrupts an unprecedented four straight hikes of 0.75%. It takes the federal funds rate to a range of 4.25% to 4.50%, up from essentially zero when the year began.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Popping Today

    While the temperature has been dropping in many parts of the country, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are heating up this week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 6.4%. Setting a price target of $26, Manav Gupta, an analyst at UBS, initiated coverage on Plug Power and assigned a buy rating on the stock, according to The Fly.

  • Novavax intends to offer $250M through simultaneous stock and debt offerings

    The Gaithersburg biotech, which also detailed changes to a U.K. sales agreement for its Covid vaccine, saw its share price drop in after-hours trading.

  • Is Intel Stock a Buy Now?

    Share prices of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have gained some momentum since hitting a 52-week low on Oct. 13, which seems a tad surprising when you consider that the chipmaker posted woeful results at the end of October revealing a huge drop in the company's revenue and earnings. It seems investors remain optimistic that Chipzilla's fortunes could turn around sooner than later. Let's look at the possible reasons investors may be optimistic about Intel.