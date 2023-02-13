FLAGSHIP COMMUNITIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX: MHC.UN) ("Flagship" or the "REIT") today announced that senior management will host a conference call on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the REIT's fourth quarter 2022 results.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast

DATE: Friday, March 17, 2023 TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET DIAL-IN NUMBER: 416-764-8650 or 1-888-664-6383 INSTANT JOIN BY

PHONE: https://connectnow1.accutel.com/EventMeet/rest/users/login?password=lnvvokroo5u6q (Click the URL to join the conference call by phone) CONFERENCE ID: 26129223 LIVE WEBCAST: https://app.webinar.net/7nKR50rQ3km





Flagship REIT expects to release its fourth quarter 2022 results on Thursday, March 16, 2023, after the close of markets.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

For further information, please contact:

Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Tel: +1 (859) 568-3390

