FLAGSHIP COMMUNITIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL FOR SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, July 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U) ("Flagship REIT" or the "Company") today announced that senior management will host a conference call on Thursday August 11, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's second quarter 2022 results.

Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast

DATE:

Thursday August 11, 2022

TIME:

8:30 a.m. ET

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

416-764-8650 or 1-888-664-6383

CONFERENCE ID:

984409770

LIVE WEBCAST:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1518374&tp_key=9611ca9231

 

Flagship REIT expects to release its second quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, after the close of markets.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

