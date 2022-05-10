Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results from the 2022 Annual General Meeting
TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U) ("Flagship REIT" or the "REIT") announced today that each of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular of the REIT dated April 6, 2022 were elected as trustees of the REIT at the annual general meeting of unitholders held on May 10, 2022. Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:
Number of Units
Percentage of
Number of Units
Percentage
Peter C.B. Bynoe
10,516,408
89.8%
1,188,337
10.2%
Louis Forbes
11,601,625
99.1%
103,120
0.9%
Kurtis Keeney
11,703,945
100.0%
800
0.0%
J. Susan Monteith
8,479,527
72.4%
3,225,218
27.6%
Andrew Oppenheim
11,438,708
97.7%
266,037
2.3%
Nathan Smith
11,703,945
100.0%
800
0.0%
Iain Stewart
11,601,625
99.1%
103,120
0.9%
The resolution to re-appoint MNP, LLP as the auditors of the REIT for the ensuing year and authorizing the trustees to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors was approved by 91.3% of the votes.
About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly created, internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois and Missouri, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.
