Flagship Healthcare Properties Names Sweeney Chief Investment Officer

Key responsibilities include REIT investment process, business development, capital allocation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Healthcare Properties (Flagship) has appointed Kyle Sweeney as the company's first Chief Investment Officer.

Kyle Sweeney, newly named Chief Investment Officer of Flagship Healthcare Properties

Sweeney will further develop and manage the investment process for Flagship Healthcare Trust, the company's private real estate investment trust (REIT), as well as hold a senior leadership role in Flagship's broader capital allocation strategy, underwriting and new business development efforts. As CIO, he will collaborate with executives overseeing asset management, leasing, accounting and investor relations to position the REIT's investment activity, maximize long-term value creation and support the continued growth of its dividend.

"In addition to having extensive, applicable experience, Kyle is even-keeled, structured and consistent. He has a reputation for getting things done with positivity and intellectual curiosity," said Brannen Edge, president and Chief Executive Officer. "From the outset, we felt a cultural fit and are excited about someone with his skills and character, deep financial experience and knowledge becoming part of our organization at a key phase in our development."

Prior to joining Flagship, Sweeney was Senior Vice President of Corporate Development for Wentworth Management Services, focused on their healthcare real estate portfolio. Previously, he held various investment positions for 11 years at both Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. and Aviv REIT, Inc. (formerly traded on the NYSE prior to its 2015 merger with Omega). Sweeney oversaw the underwriting and investment management process at Aviv which went public in 2013. Prior to joining Aviv, Sweeney served with LaSalle Bank and its successor entity, Bank of America, in underwriting roles that provided lending services to the healthcare sector.

"In addition to its impressive body of work, Flagship has a culture grounded on values of optimism, respect and gratitude that are consistent with my own," Sweeney said. "I'm looking forward to collaborating with the senior team, advancing our strategic growth plans and becoming a part of the Charlotte community. Professionally and personally, this truly is a dream opportunity."

Story continues

A native of Milwaukee, Sweeney has an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago and a bachelor's degree in Finance from Marquette University.

About Flagship Healthcare Properties

Flagship Healthcare Properties, LLC (Flagship) is a fully-integrated outpatient healthcare real estate firm serving clients throughout the Southeastern and Southern Mid-Atlantic United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Flagship offers a full range of real estate services including investment and capital solutions, development, property sales, leasing and marketing, as well as facilities, property and asset management. Flagship manages over 5 million square feet of healthcare real estate across more than 200 properties serving more than 500 tenants. Flagship serves as the manager of its private REIT, Flagship Healthcare Trust, Inc. For further information, visit www.FlagshipHP.com.

About Flagship Healthcare Trust

Flagship Healthcare Trust, Inc. (Flagship REIT), is a private real estate investment trust that owns clinical healthcare assets in the United States. Flagship REIT holds interest in 75 healthcare properties valued at over $650 million. Flagship REIT's current portfolio includes more than 1.9 million square feet of medical office space and more than 220 tenants. For further information, visit www.FlagshipREIT.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Flagship Healthcare Properties, LLC)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flagship-healthcare-properties-names-sweeney-chief-investment-officer-301392842.html

SOURCE Flagship Healthcare Properties, LLC