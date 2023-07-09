Flagship John Lewis housing scheme at risk as partnership accused of ‘lack of respect’

Dame Sharon White wants John Lewis to make 40pc of its profits from outside retail by 2030 - Darren Staples/Bloomberg

John Lewis’s flagship housing scheme is at risk after local councillors vowed to oppose the project and accused the partnership of a “lack of respect”.

The mutual’s upcoming housing development project in Bromley was branded “just not acceptable” by the head of the authority’s Liberal Democrats, who accused it of failing to promise enough affordable homes.

John Lewis submitted a planning application for the scheme late last month, with the intention of building 353 one, two and three bedroom flats above a Waitrose store as it attempts to diversify away from retail amid a slowdown on the high street.

Failure to secure approval would be an embarrassing blow to the business’s chairman, Dame Sharon White, who wants the company to make 40pc of its profits from outside retail by 2030.

The Telegraph revealed in June that John Lewis risked missing affordable home targets at the scheme. In a local meeting, the company warned that as few as a fifth of homes will be affordable at the site in Bromley, below the 35pc level recommended by the town’s council.

John Lewis said it was still aiming to hit 35pc, but needed grant funding to do so and was in talks with the Greater London Authority and the council.

Julie Ireland, the Bromley councillor who leads the group of Liberal Democrats in the area, said that John Lewis “should be able to fund this from within their own resources”. The Partnership, which owns both the department store and Waitrose shops, reported revenues of more than £12bn last year.

Ms Ireland said: “We were quite excited when we heard John Lewis was going to invest in Bromley, but they’re not looking out for the community... It’s showing a total lack of respect.

”People would not be happy thinking that their council tax money is being used to subsidise this new project from John Lewis.”

She said Liberal Democrat councillors, who represented the ward within Bromley where the project is taking place, will be opposing the plans in their current form.

Residents and councillors are able to give their views when a project is up for review by an independent planning committee, although those who sit on the planning committee are required to go into meetings with an open mind.

Bromley Council is among the areas of London experiencing severe affordable housing pressures. Ms Ireland said the picture was similar across London, but “in Bromley in particular, there is a real dearth of affordable housing to the extent that we almost have no options for key workers, such as teachers and the NHS, as well as young people looking for their first home”.

“There’s just nothing in that range at the moment.”

A spokesman for John Lewis said: “As the housing crisis continues to make headlines, especially in London where there’s a significant lack of genuinely affordable properties, we’re committed to building new affordable homes for rent.

“We’ll be setting aside properties for key workers, including nurses and teachers. This is an ongoing process where we’ve been working closely with a range of local stakeholders across the proposed sites to meet the needs of the local community.”

It follows similar comments from Dame Sharon when she first unveiled the plans for the housing schemes in 2020, saying the partnership was planning to “repurpose and potentially reduce our shop estate, [and] we want to put excess space to good social use”.

At another of its projects in Ealing, John Lewis has similarly faced pressure to scale up the number of affordable homes on offer.

Peter Mason, the councillor who leads Ealing Council, said his area “desperately needs rented homes, but those that our residents can afford, rather than overpriced flats to help John Lewis cash in on City workers”.

“As far as I can see, [John Lewis] hasn’t committed to at least 35pc affordable homes on paper. Previous discussions suggested they’d even go lower. This simply won’t stand.”

