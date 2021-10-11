U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

Flagship Pioneering Named to FORTUNE's Change the World List

·2 min read

Company Recognized for Pioneering Approach and Impact on Human Health and Sustainability and is Ranked 12th of the 53 Companies Selected in 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Pioneering, the bioplatforms innovation company, today announced it has been named to FORTUNE's "Change the World" list, an annual ranking of companies that have made a positive social and environmental impact through activities that are part of their core business strategies.

(PRNewsfoto/Flagship Pioneering)
(PRNewsfoto/Flagship Pioneering)

"Flagship Pioneering is focused on addressing some of humanity's most urgent challenges: curing intractable diseases, improving human health, preempting illness, and feeding the world by advancing the resiliency and sustainability of agriculture," said Noubar Afeyan, Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering. "We operate with the belief that science and technology, harnessed with entrepreneurial innovation, are the most powerful forces for good: improving lives and expanding possibilities for both people and planet."

Afeyan continued, "It is a tremendous honor to be named to the FORTUNE Change the World list, among these companies doing world-changing work."

FORTUNE evaluates companies on its "Change the World" list using four criteria: measurable social impact, business results, degree of innovation, and corporate integration. To view the entire list, please visit: https://fortune.com/change-the-world/.

About Flagship Pioneering
Flagship Pioneering conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, the firm has, through its Flagship Labs unit, applied its unique hypothesis-driven innovation process to originate and foster more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in over $212 billion in aggregate value. To date, Flagship has deployed over $2.5 billion in capital toward the founding and growth of its pioneering companies alongside more than $19 billion of follow-on investments from other institutions. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises 42 transformative companies, including Axcella Health (NASDAQ: AXLA), Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ: CDAK) Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI), Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVLO), Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX), Indigo Ag, Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ: KLDO), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY), Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA), Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB), and Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGTX).

Contact: press@flagshippioneering.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flagship-pioneering-named-to-fortunes-change-the-world-list-301397255.html

SOURCE Flagship Pioneering

