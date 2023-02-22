Flair Airlines appoints Chief Operating Officer

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Flair Airlines, Canada's largest ultra low cost carrier, today announced that Maciej Wilk will join the company in the role of Chief Operating Officer. The appointment of Mr. Wilk reflects Flair's continued rapid growth and the airline's commitment to attracting world-class talent.

In his role as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Wilk will lead the team that manages Flair's core operational functions including Flight Operations (inclusive of Safety, Security, and Quality Assurance), Airport Operations, and Maintenance. Mr. Wilk joins Flair following 10 years' experience at LOT Polish Airlines in Warsaw including holding the role of Chief Operating Officer since 2017. Prior to LOT, Mr. Wilk spent 6 years with the accounting and consulting firm PwC.

"Flair is very pleased to have attracted a person with a proven global track record," said Stephen Jones, President and CEO of Flair Airlines. "Maciej brings experience across the full range of operational disciplines as well as solid financial and corporate skills. These will be invaluable as we continue our growth as Canada's largest ULCC."

"The appointment of Mr. Wilk as Chief Operating Officer continues our building of an industry leading executive team. As Canada's third largest and fastest growing airline, Flair sees talent as a competitive advantage, and we are excited to continue our mission to finally bring affordable travel to all Canadians." said Mr. Jones.

"I am thrilled to be joining Flair and supporting the Team in their mission to make flying affordable and enjoyable for all Canadians," said Mr. Wilk. "I am looking forward to bringing my expertise in airline management to accelerate Flair's already impressive growth while maintaining the highest safety, punctuality, and quality standards."

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve multiple cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

