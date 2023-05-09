Flair Airlines Boasts Strong On-Time Performance in April 2023; Load Factor Above 90%

74.1% of Flair Airlines flights arrived within 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival time

The airline achieved a robust 90.3% load factor and 394,431 passengers flown

Flair Airlines commits to releasing timely monthly operational metrics, a first in Canada

EDMONTON, AB, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Flair Airlines, Canada's leading ultra-low cost airline, announced that 74.1% of its flights were on time in April. Flights that arrive within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time are considered to be on-time, and this key performance indicator is a closely watched metric in the airline industry, globally. Punctual flying results in a better customer experience, allows for maximum aircraft utilization, and results in lower costs. Flair Airlines already boasts some of the best aircraft utilization in Canada, and the industry's lowest costs.

"We were very pleased with Flair Airlines' performance in April, which is a testament to our more than 1,250 employees hard at work delivering a great experience for customers," said Stephen Jones, CEO of Flair Airlines. "While our on-time performance was among the best in Canada in April, there is still much work to do as we prepare for what promises to be an incredible summer travel period. Being focused on this key indicator helps our entire team run a more efficient airline and keep our costs low, for which customers are the beneficiaries."

In addition, Flair Airlines announced that its April 2023 load factors — the percentage of seats occupied by paying customers on its flights — was 90.3% in April 2023, with 394,431 passengers booked. Said Garth Lund, Flair Airlines' Chief Commercial Officer: "These load factors prove that at the right combination of price and network, Canadians are ready to travel across Canada, to the U.S. and Mexico as they've done with Flair in April. As a performance metric, it is also a great indicator that our model works in the Canadian market, particularly as customers have the choice of additional services on-board, such as extra baggage, buy-on board products and priority seat selection."

Flair Airlines commits to releasing monthly operational metrics through its channels, by mid-month of the following month.

"No other airline in Canada releases this information," said Jones. "This kind of radical transparency shows to the market and to consumers how serious we are about offering the lowest fares on offer in Canada, and how focused we are on running a tight ship. The vast majority of our passengers have a great experience with the airline, and the numbers prove it."

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low-fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 35 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

