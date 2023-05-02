Flair Airlines Establishes New Base at Calgary International Airport (YYC)

Flair Airlines adds new destinations and brings more jobs to Calgary while continuing its expansion, disrupting the Canadian aviation market with ultra-low fares.

The new base in Calgary is a significant investment of resources and personnel, and signals Flair Airlines continued growth in Canada, based on Flair's ultra-low fare and cost model.

By July 2023, the Calgary base features three aircraft, a maintenance facility and hangar, creating nearly 150 local jobs.

CALGARY, AB, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Flair Airlines, Canada's everyday low fare airline, announced the establishment of a new base at Calgary International Airport (YYC). This year, Flair will add four new destinations departing from Calgary and bring more jobs to the region, showcasing the airline's significant growth and disruption to the Canadian aviation market with the lowest fares on offer.

The Calgary base of operations is a significant investment of resources and personnel, and signals Flair's continued growth in Canada, based on its ultra-low fare and cost model. By July 2023, Flair's Calgary base will feature three aircraft, a maintenance facility and hangar, and create nearly 150 jobs for pilots, flight attendants and ground staff. The airline has plans for continued expansion.

Flair is singularly focused on one goal: to provide affordable travel for regular Canadians. Its presence in Calgary results in lower fares, more options for Canadian travellers, and strong economic activity in the region.

New data shows Flair's economic impact across Canadian communities. Thanks to the unwavering support and loyalty of Flair customers, the airline estimates 5,800 jobs were created as a result of Flair's activity, generating over $890 million in economic output in regions across Canada in 2022. The airline estimates it saved Canadians $256M in airfare in the same year. *

Flair's seat growth from Calgary is up 46 per cent in 2023 compared to 2022, with 15 routes on sale. This includes new routes to:

London, Ontario (YXU) launching in July; and

Las Vegas, Nevada (LAS)

Phoenix, Arizona (PHX)

and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (PVR), each launching this fall.

"Our relationship with Calgary International Airport will continue to provide benefits to Albertans who have been paying far too much for air travel. We know our presence in Calgary results in lower fares, more options for Canadian travellers, and strong economic activity in the region. We're proud of our growing crew in Calgary and grateful to the community for supporting us as we establish our Calgary base," said Stephen Jones, President and CEO, Flair Airlines.

"This announcement further cements Calgary as an accessible city in a variety of ways. With the addition of a new Flair Airlines base in YYC, more Calgarians will be able to travel to places where they can spend their money at their destination, rather than on how they got there. With affordability top of mind for Calgarians, the addition of Flair Airlines to Calgary International Airport (YYC) couldn't have come at a better time." said City of Calgary Deputy Mayor Courtney Walcott

"We are excited to welcome Flair's Calgary operational base to YYC Calgary International Airport," said Bob Sartor, President & CEO, Calgary Airport Authority. "This decision illustrates the strength of the Calgary market. We look forward to continuing to support our partners' growth and be a vital economic driver for the city, region and aviation industry."

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low-fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 30 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com .

*Flair Airlines' analysis using Economic Impact Methodology as prepared by InterVISTAS Consulting.

