Flair Airlines Expands Talented Executive Team

·2 min read

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2022 / Flair Airlines announces a significant strengthening of its Executive Leadership Team with the appointment of General Counsel, VP Marketing and Communications, and VP, Airport Operations.

Vice President, Marketing and Communications - Nelson Phillips

Flair Airlines is thrilled to have Nelson Phillips join its executive team as Vice President, Marketing and Communications.

Nelson joins Flair following a 14-year tenure leading brand and marketing at Monster Energy Canada, Ltd., helping build the brand from start-up to a leader in the energy drinks space. Nelson helped spearhead partnerships with top athletes and most prominent brands, including the Montreal Grand Prix, Calgary Stampede, Live Nation, and the UFC.

"Driving growth is my goal. I create and maintain awareness, engagement, and conversion.

The world is changing, and the norm is no longer acceptable. I'm a consumer champion. After all, consumers make the world go around."

Vice President, Airport Operations - Kristal Jodoin

Flair Airlines also strengthened the team from within, with the promotion of Kristal Jodoin to the role of Vice President, Airport Operations.

Kristal joined Flair Airlines in 2018 as Manager, Training and Standards, Airport Operations and Customer Services following a ten-year career in operations at Canadian North. In January 2020, Kristal was promoted to Director, Airports.

"Being a part of Flair's team since its breakout as Canada's leading low-fare airline has been a journey full of challenges, changing environments, growth, and many successes. I am dedicated to leading a team that efficiently delivers operational excellence and a positive passenger experience at the airport. This opportunity to play such a key role in Flair's growth and bringing affordable travel to Canadians is one that I am extremely passionate about."

General Counsel - Kent Breedlove

Flair is delighted to announce the appointment of Kent Breedlove to the role of General Counsel.

As a seasoned lawyer with over 15-years' experience, Kent will be responsible for Flair's legal and governance affairs. He will be an integral member of the executive management team.

Previously, Kent was the Vice President, Legal of Enerflex Ltd. At Enerflex, Kent was responsible for managing the company's legal affairs, developing, and managing an international legal team, working closely with senior executives on corporate development activities, and regularly reporting to the board and other key stakeholders. In addition, he developed and led the company's anti-corruption program, managed complex litigation, and was a member of the company's risk committee.

Before his leadership role at Enerflex, Kent was an associate at Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP, one of Canada's leading corporate law firms. Kent made significant contributions to companies in various industries in private practice, including oil and gas, technology, manufacturing, and aviation.

The promotion of Kristal, along with the appointment of both Kent and Nelson, will further enhance Flair's position as Canada's leading low-fare airline, as it continues to foster growth with both internal and external talent building on an already strong employee foundation.

A collage of two peopleDescription automatically generated with medium confidence
A collage of two peopleDescription automatically generated with medium confidence

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low-fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 30 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Flair Airlines
Jamina Kotak
780.887.9209
Jamina.kotak@flyflair.com

SOURCE: Flair Airlines



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692769/Flair-AirlinesExpands-Talented-Executive-Team

