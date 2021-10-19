Flair Airlines grows schedule 33% in Canada and the U.S. with four new aircraft

• Service will launch in Spring 2022 to San Francisco, Nashville, and Denver in the U.S., between Toronto and Victoria and to Comox, B.C., in Canada• Canadian ULCC adds four aircraft to bases in Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver• 150 new jobs created from schedule and fleet growth

Edmonton, Alberta, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flair Airlines, Canada’s only independent ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC), continues its unprecedented growth with the deployment of four brand new 737 MAX aircraft in April and May 2022. Two additional aircraft will be added to Flair’s Toronto base, bringing the total there to five. A second aircraft will be added to Flair’s Edmonton base and a third aircraft to its Vancouver base. Flair’s Spring 2022 schedule will expand from twelve aircraft to sixteen, delivering 33% schedule growth.

A whopping 14 new routes will be added, including service to four fantastic new destinations. Three new cities will be added to Flair’s network in the US, allowing Canadians to finally travel affordably to San Francisco, Nashville, and Denver. Flair will also launch Comox as a second gateway to Vancouver Island, complementing existing service to Victoria and allowing visitors to explore even more of the island.

“Travelling and reconnecting with friends will be among the top priorities for many Canadians in the coming months, and Flair is continuing our growth by adding more aircraft and routes so we can bring sustainably low fares to even more iconic destinations across North America,” said Stephen Jones, President and CEO, Flair Airlines. “Whether you’re looking for a weekend break on Vancouver Island or hiking in the Rockies, Flair will get you there affordably.”

With the addition of these four aircraft, Flair will create 150 new jobs for flight attendants, pilots and operational support staff. Flair is currently recruiting for 100 pilot positions to meet the needs of its growing fleet.

Flair is adding new 737 MAX aircraft as it strives to achieve the lowest cost per seat mile of any Canadian airline. The aircraft deliver fuel savings and reduce the airline’s CO2 emissions by 14%. Lower per passenger emissions are a vital step in lowering Flair’s carbon footprint as it works to become Canada’s greenest and most sustainable airline.

Fares to US destinations start between $99 and $129 CAD one-way and several of the new domestic Canadian routes have fares as low as $49 CAD one way, including taxes and fees. All routes and schedule details can be viewed at https://www.flyflair.com.

Flair is also starting service to 6 US destinations this Fall and currently serves 18 destinations in Canada. Flair is growing to serve 28 destinations by spring 2022.

Toronto Pearson Base Grows to 5 Aircraft

The addition of two aircraft based in Toronto will grow Flair’s footprint to five aircraft. Flair will be providing low fares on nonstop flights to 19 destinations from Toronto Pearson Airport.

“We are excited to welcome Flair’s new routes as they expand their network and offer Canadians more options to travel to the U.S. as well as the picturesque destination of Victoria, BC. Passengers travelling through Pearson can do so confidently with many measures in place to keep them safe, such as no- and low-touch check-in and bag drop, improved air quality and contactless shopping and dining options,” said Craig Bradbrook, Chief Operating Officer, Greater Toronto Airports Authority.

Edmonton Base Opening in December

In December, Flair will be opening a base in Edmonton with the addition of a new aircraft and adding new nonstop service to Hollywood-Burbank, Las Vegas, Palm Springs and Phoenix-Mesa. The spring addition of routes to Nashville, San Francisco, Comox, Regina, Montreal, Winnipeg and Saskatoon will join the nonstop flights Flair currently provides to 7 domestic destinations from Edmonton.

“Grab a guitar and get ready to go! Edmonton loves country music and we're excited to have Nashville joining our list of non-stop destinations. All new and added service supports our recovery which is important for both our business community and leisure travellers. I want to thank Flair for adding these American destinations along with significant increases in service for several Canadian cities. I'm confident our community will embrace these flights and this increased service from Flair," said Tom Ruth, President and CEO, Edmonton International Airport.

Additional Vancouver Growth

Adding a third aircraft to the Vancouver base allows Flair to expand service in Western Canada. The nonstop flights to San Francisco and Kelowna will follow new service starting this Fall that includes nonstop flights from Vancouver to Hollywood-Burbank, Palm Springs, Phoenix-Mesa and Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled to support the growth of Flair’s network from YVR. This latest announcement will mean new options out of YVR to popular destinations to BC’s interior and south of the border,” said Russell Atkinson, Director, Air Service Development, Vancouver Airport Authority. “With more people being vaccinated and travel measures easing, we look forward to continued increased service from Flair which will benefit the community and the economy that supports it.”

ULCC Growth Benefits Canadian Travellers

With the addition of new aircraft and more capacity, Flair is providing more affordable air travel options across Canada and to the USA. As travel returns, Flair’s low fares will help kickstart tourism and reconnect families.

“We're excited to welcome Flair Airlines to Nashville International Airport®, which means more connectivity between Nashville and Canadian destinations,” said Doug Kreulen, Nashville International Airport president and CEO. “Edmonton is an outstanding new addition to BNA's® portfolio of international flights, and more service to Toronto is great news for everyone. We look forward to welcoming Flair passengers to Nashville next April with ultra-low fares.”

“Expanding Denver’s global connectivity not only aids in our economic recovery, it also continues to elevate our city as a global hub,” Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said. “As borders reopen and we begin to welcome back international travel, the investment by Flair into Denver is a big boost for our community and local businesses.”

“We’re excited to see our partnership with Flair continue to evolve as we work to restore in-demand travel options interrupted amid the pandemic,” said Barry Rempel, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. “The return of this route will provide travellers with additional, convenient options when flying between Winnipeg and Edmonton, whether to visit family and friends or pursue business or study opportunities. We look forward to welcoming back this popular route, meeting our community’s needs through services at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.”

“Skyxe is excited to be expanding our relationship with Flair Airlines. Edmonton is a high traffic market for Saskatoon, and we hope the addition of Flair’s low cost service option will allow many of our residents to visit friends and family in Edmonton more often,” said Stephen Maybury, CEO of Skyxe Saskatoon Airport.

“We’re very excited that Flair Air has chosen Comox as the gateway to central Vancouver Island,” said Mike Atkins, CEO of the Comox Valley Airport Commission. “As air travel continues to rebound, Flair’s service to Calgary and Edmonton will provide incredible low-cost options to visitors, businesses and friends and family alike. We can’t wait to share the beauty of Vancouver Island with Flair’s passengers.”

“We are delighted to see more options for passengers on the very popular Vancouver – Kelowna and Victoria – Kelowna routes as we continue to see more growth by Flair out of Kelowna,” said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director, Kelowna International Airport.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada’s only independent Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) and is on a mission to liberate the lives of Canadians by providing affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve 28 cities across Canada and the U.S. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

New Destinations for March & April 2022:

USA

Nashville, TN (BNA)

Denver, CO (DEN)

San Francisco, CA (SFO)

CANADA

Comox, BC (YQQ)

New Routes

USA

Toronto – Nashville (YYZ-BNA) - 2x weekly starting April 14, 2022

Toronto – Denver (YYZ-DEN) - 3x weekly starting April 15, 2022

Edmonton – Nashville (YEG-BNA) - 2x weekly starting April 14, 2022

Edmonton – San Francisco (YEG-SFO) - 2x weekly starting April 14, 2022

Vancouver – San Francisco (YVR-SFO) - 3x weekly May 17, 2022

CANADA

Calgary – Comox (YYC-YQQ) - 3x weekly starting March 29, 2022

Edmonton – Comox (YEG-YQQ) - 3x weekly starting March 29, 2022

Edmonton – Regina (YEG-YQR) - 2x weekly starting April 14, 2022

Edmonton – Montreal (YEG-YUL) - 3x weekly starting April 15, 2022

Edmonton – Winnipeg (YEG-YWG) - 3x weekly starting April 15, 2022

Edmonton – Saskatoon (YEG-YXE) - 3x weekly starting April 15, 2022

Toronto – Victoria (YYZ-YYJ) - 1x weekly starting May 7, 2022

Vancouver – Kelowna (YVR-YLW) - 3x weekly starting May 16, 2022

Kelowna – Victoria (YLW–YYJ) - 3x weekly starting May 16, 2022

CONTACT: Jamina Kotak Flair Airlines 780.887.9209 jamina.kotak@flyflair.com



