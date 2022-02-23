U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

Flair Airlines Strengthens Commitment to Kitchener-Waterloo With New Aircraft and 50+ New Jobs

·2 min read

  • Canada's independent low fare airline will base a third aircraft in Kitchener-Waterloo

  • Each aircraft brings increased passengers, greater connectivity, and approximately 50 additional direct and indirect jobs to the region

  • New service to Charlottetown and Saint John from Kitchener-Waterloo starts in June

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / Today, Flair Airlines, Canada's everyday low fare airline, announced the expansion of its base today at Region of Waterloo International Airport. A total of three aircraft will be based at the airport, bringing economic growth and greater connectivity to the region. With every new aircraft comes new routes, and Flair is pleased to add more destinations out of YKF, with the announcement of service to Charlottetown and Saint John, both beginning in June. Charlottetown will be flown two times per week on Thursdays and Sundays, while St. John will be flown three times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

"Kitchener-Waterloo is an incredibly important part of the Flair network and we're excited to expand our base here," said Stephen Jones, President and CEO, Flair Airlines. "Strengthening our ties with Region of Waterloo International Airport will allow us to serve more destinations from the airport in the future, as well as create new jobs for the region. As the airport completes extensive renovations, we feel that it is the perfect time to reaffirm our commitment to the region and grow with the airport."

Flair first established a base in Region of Waterloo International Airport with two aircraft. Flair maintains bases in Vancouver, Edmonton, Ottawa, Toronto, and Kitchener-Waterloo. The addition of the third aircraft will make Region of Waterloo International Airport one of Flair's largest bases.

Each aircraft brings approximately 50 jobs to the region, bringing the total to approximately 150 jobs, both directly and indirectly, including customer service agents, ground handlers, cabin crews, maintenance staff, and more. From Kitchener-Waterloo, Flair flies to Calgary, Cancun, Edmonton, Fort Lauderdale, Halifax, Kelowna, Orlando-Sanford, Vancouver, and Winnipeg. Service to Deer Lake, Newfoundland begins in June.

Service to Charlottetown Airport begins on June 9, with service to Saint John beginning on June 8. One-way fares to Charlottetown and Saint John, including taxes and fees, begin at $29. There are limited seats and availability for the fares. Both routes are available for booking at https://www.flyflair.com.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 30 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Flair Airlines
Jamina Kotak
780.887.9209
Jamina.kotak@flyflair.com

SOURCE: Flair Airlines



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689995/Flair-Airlines-Strengthens-Commitment-to-Kitchener-Waterloo-With-New-Aircraft-and-50-New-Jobs

