U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,184.25
    -16.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,182.00
    -91.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,087.50
    -68.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,956.30
    -8.60 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.80
    +1.28 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.10
    -13.30 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0004
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.40
    -0.42 (-1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1824
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9380
    +0.4680 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,187.96
    -506.18 (-2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.71
    -9.09 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.92
    +6.18 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

Flame Detector Market worth $2.1 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flame Detector Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2022 to USD 2.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecasted period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major drivers for the growth of flame detector market include growing adoption of flame detectors across major industries such as oil and gas, energy and power, pharmaceuticals, and automotive among others, technology improvement in the flame detectors, and implementation of policies, regulations, and government initiatives.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=213130921

Browse in-depth TOC on “Flame Detector Market
134 – Tables
64 – Figures
249 – Pages

The flame detector market is dominated by the major manufacturers such as Johnson Controls (Ireland), Carrier Global (US), Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), Halma (UK), MSA (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), Emerson Electric (US), Minimax Viking (Germany), and Draeger (Germany) among others. These companies have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Rest of the World.

UV/IR flame detector to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The UV/IR flame detector is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the high reliability of the detectors. The UV/Ir flame detectors can detect flame in both UV and IR spectrums and offer minimum false alarms. The UV/IR flame detector have been present in the market for significant time and they are trusted by the consumers. Additionally, implementing UV/IR flame detectors reduces the operations cost as compared to implementing two different types of flame detectors within a fire protection system. This is one of the key factors driving the demand for UV/IR flame detectors.

Wireless flame detectors to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

The wireless flame detectors are new and emerging market. Companies are still conducting research and product development in the wireless flame detector market. Yet, the demand or the wireless flame detectors rom various industries such as pharmaceuticals, marine, logistics, and chemicals is increasing due to the ease of implementing the wireless flame detectors to complex locations where wiring would be difficult. The demand for wireless flame detectors with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options are being rolled out in the market. As the wireless flame detectors are new and emerging technology in the flame detectors market and offering easy of operations to the operators it is witnessing the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Pharmaceuticals is the fastest growing industry for flame detectors.

The demand for flame detectors is rapidly growing in the pharmaceutical industry the increasing usage of flammable products and chemicals for testing and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products is the leading factor for the fastest growth rate. Furthermore, the increasing funding into the pharmaceutical industry post pandemic has led to the rapid industrial expansion. This has also led to the growth in demand for flame detectors from the industry.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=213130921

North America is the largest region in the flame detector market.

The North America region is the largest market for flame detectors. US and Canada are the key countries driving the demand or flame detectors in North America. The region has the presence of major flame detector manufacturers. Some of the key players have their headquarters in the North America region. Thus, new and innovative flame detector products are easily available in the region. Additionally, the region has strict rules and regulations for to safeguard humans lives and protect assets from fire. The region has a robust supply chain for flame detectors from suppliers to end users. The growing oil and gas, energy and power and automotive industries in the region are also key drivers for the flame detector market.

Johnson Controls (Ireland), Siemens (Germany), MSA (US), Honeywell (US), and Halma (UK), Hochiki (Japan), Carrier Global (US), Emerson Electric (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), Draeger (Germany), Teledyne Technologies (US) were the major players in the flame detector market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=213130921

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Smoke Detectors Market by Power Source (Battery-Powered, Hardwired with battery backup, Hardwired without battery backup), Type (Photoelectric Smoke Detectors, Ionization Smoke Detectors), Service, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast to 2027

Fire Protection System Market by Product (Fire Suppression, Fire Analysis, Fire Response, Fire Detection), Service (Engineering, Installation and Design, Maintenance, Managed), Type, Vertical, and Region (2021-2026)


CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Expects This From Fed Chief Powell; 5 Stocks In Buy Zones

    Several stocks flashed buy signals as the market rallied heading into Fed chief Powell's speech. Here's what to expect.

  • The stock market in all likelihood has entered a new bull phase — so you’ll want to own these five stocks

    The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.

  • Following the Tesla Stock Split, This Widely Owned Stock Should Be Next to Split

    What company is next to split its shares after Tesla? There's one logical answer hiding in plain sight.

  • Powell's feint

    With just four hours to Jerome Powell's podium appearance at Jackson Hole, all the 'ifs' and 'buts' have been debated and the jerky last minute market positioning done and dusted. The Federal Reserve chief delivers his hotly-awaited speech at 1000 EDT. But the barrage of comments and interviews from his Fed colleagues over the past 24 hours leaves markets with little new to chew on about the policy trajectory.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, hedge fund […]

  • California is poised to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars by 2035 — here are 3 EV stocks that could pop if other states follow suit

    The auto landscape is changing fast. Adjust accordingly.

  • AMD, Nvidia, Intel: Things Aren't Looking Good for Semiconductors

    The just-completed second-quarter-earnings season confirms that the semiconductor makers are in for a tough time. AMD , Nvidia , and Intel , three of the biggest players in the sector, reported completely different performances. Advanced Micro Devices delivered 70% year-over-year revenue growth, to $6.6 billion, even as sales of personal computers slowed sharply.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling

    Despite historically high inflation, the Oracle of Omaha has sold shares of these supercharged income stocks, which are yielding between 3.9% and 5.8%.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • The market is ‘positioned for perfection’ from a dovish Fed and soft landing: Strategist

    Zach Hill, Horizon Investments head of portfolio strategy, and Eddie Ghabour, KeyAdvisors Group owner and author of “Common Sense Bull,” join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market is bracing itself as it awaits for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech about the Federal Reserve’s next moves to bring down inflation.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof

    2020 will probably go down in history as the year of COVID-19. 2021 could be known as the year of the reopening. How will 2022 be remembered? Perhaps as the year of sky-high inflation. Prices of goods and services are at levels not seen in four decades.

  • T-Mobile Has Replaced Verizon Atop the Wireless World. It’s Time to Buy the Stock.

    T-Mobile was an also-ran until its merger with Sprint and the ongoing transition to 5G. But as Verizon and AT&T struggle, T-Mobile goes from strength to strength, with big earnings and buybacks ahead.

  • How Jackson Hole Could Revive the Stock Market Rally

    The stock market has gotten itself into a better place in the past few months. The Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole meeting could keep the good times rolling. The current concern is that the rate of inflation may remain high enough that the Federal Reserve will need to remain “hawkish,” maintaining its recent pace of interest rate hikes, not slow it down.

  • What Made Nikola Shares Jump Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) isn't selling its hydrogen-fueled trucks yet, but investors are thinking about that segment of its business today. A new deal in the hydrogen sector has investors thinking Nikola's trucks will be in high demand when it begins selling its fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models late next year. Nikola shares jumped almost 7% in early trading today after Amazon and Plug Power announced a green hydrogen deal.

  • Alibaba stock rises amid news of possible deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators

    Shares of Alibaba are jumping after reports of a possible audit deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators.

  • Should Investors Buy the Dip on Tesla Stock?

    Shares of the leading electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have seesawed since eclipsing a $1 trillion market capitalization at the end of 2021. After all, Tesla dominates 26% of the global battery electric vehicle (BEV) market, an industry that is forecast to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.4% from 2021 through 2028, according to Fortune Business Insights. Let's look at where Tesla currently stands to help investors decide if it's a sound investment today.

  • FTSE 100 closes higher and Wall Street rises as investors turn focus to Jackson Hole

    Focus is now on Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium for clues on the central bank's monetary policy outlook.