Flame Detector Market worth $2.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flame detector market size is expected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2022 to USD 2.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecasted period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major drivers for the growth of flame detector market include growing adoption of flame detectors across major industries such as oil and gas, energy and power, pharmaceuticals, and automotive among others, technology improvement in the flame detectors, and implementation of policies, regulations, and government initiatives.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Flame Detector Market"

The flame detector market is dominated by the major manufacturers such as Johnson Controls (Ireland), Carrier Global (US), Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), Halma (UK), MSA (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), Emerson Electric (US), Minimax Viking (Germany), and Draeger (Germany) among others. These companies have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Rest of the World.

UV/IR flame detector to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The UV/IR flame detector is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the high reliability of the detectors. The UV/Ir flame detectors can detect flame in both UV and IR spectrums and offer minimum false alarms. The UV/IR flame detector have been present in the market for significant time and they are trusted by the consumers. Additionally, implementing UV/IR flame detectors reduces the operations cost as compared to implementing two different types of flame detectors within a fire protection system. This is one of the key factors driving the demand for UV/IR flame detectors.

Wireless flame detectors to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

The wireless flame detectors are new and emerging market. Companies are still conducting research and product development in the wireless flame detector market. Yet, the demand or the wireless flame detectors rom various industries such as pharmaceuticals, marine, logistics, and chemicals is increasing due to the ease of implementing the wireless flame detectors to complex locations where wiring would be difficult. The demand for wireless flame detectors with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options are being rolled out in the market. As the wireless flame detectors are new and emerging technology in the flame detectors market and offering easy of operations to the operators it is witnessing the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Pharmaceuticals is the fastest growing industry for flame detectors.

The demand for flame detectors is rapidly growing in the pharmaceutical industry the increasing usage of flammable products and chemicals for testing and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products is the leading factor for the fastest growth rate. Furthermore, the increasing funding into the pharmaceutical industry post pandemic has led to the rapid industrial expansion. This has also led to the growth in demand for flame detectors from the industry.

North America is the largest region in the flame detector market.

The North America region is the largest market for flame detectors. US and Canada are the key countries driving the demand or flame detectors in North America. The region has the presence of major flame detector manufacturers. Some of the key players have their headquarters in the North America region. Thus, new and innovative flame detector products are easily available in the region. Additionally, the region has strict rules and regulations for to safeguard humans lives and protect assets from fire. The region has a robust supply chain for flame detectors from suppliers to end users. The growing oil and gas, energy and power and automotive industries in the region are also key drivers for the flame detector market.

Johnson Controls (Ireland), Siemens (Germany), MSA (US), Honeywell (US), and Halma (UK), Hochiki (Japan), Carrier Global (US), Emerson Electric (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), Draeger (Germany), Teledyne Technologies (US) were the major players in the flame detector market.

