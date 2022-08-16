U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

Flame Detector Market worth $2.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flame detector market size is expected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2022 to USD 2.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecasted period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major drivers for the growth of flame detector market include growing adoption of flame detectors across major industries such as oil and gas, energy and power, pharmaceuticals, and automotive among others, technology improvement in the flame detectors, and implementation of policies, regulations, and government initiatives.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=213130921

Browse in-depth TOC on "Flame Detector Market
134 – Tables
64 – Figures
249 – Pages

The flame detector market is dominated by the major manufacturers such as Johnson Controls (Ireland), Carrier Global (US), Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), Halma (UK), MSA (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), Emerson Electric (US), Minimax Viking (Germany), and Draeger (Germany) among others. These companies have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Rest of the World.

UV/IR flame detector to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The UV/IR flame detector is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the high reliability of the detectors. The UV/Ir flame detectors can detect flame in both UV and IR spectrums and offer minimum false alarms. The UV/IR flame detector have been present in the market for significant time and they are trusted by the consumers. Additionally, implementing UV/IR flame detectors reduces the operations cost as compared to implementing two different types of flame detectors within a fire protection system. This is one of the key factors driving the demand for UV/IR flame detectors.

Wireless flame detectors to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

The wireless flame detectors are new and emerging market. Companies are still conducting research and product development in the wireless flame detector market. Yet, the demand or the wireless flame detectors rom various industries such as pharmaceuticals, marine, logistics, and chemicals is increasing due to the ease of implementing the wireless flame detectors to complex locations where wiring would be difficult. The demand for wireless flame detectors with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options are being rolled out in the market. As the wireless flame detectors are new and emerging technology in the flame detectors market and offering easy of operations to the operators it is witnessing the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Pharmaceuticals is the fastest growing industry for flame detectors.

The demand for flame detectors is rapidly growing in the pharmaceutical industry the increasing usage of flammable products and chemicals for testing and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products is the leading factor for the fastest growth rate. Furthermore, the increasing funding into the pharmaceutical industry post pandemic has led to the rapid industrial expansion. This has also led to the growth in demand for flame detectors from the industry.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=213130921

North America is the largest region in the flame detector market.

The North America region is the largest market for flame detectors. US and Canada are the key countries driving the demand or flame detectors in North America. The region has the presence of major flame detector manufacturers. Some of the key players have their headquarters in the North America region. Thus, new and innovative flame detector products are easily available in the region. Additionally, the region has strict rules and regulations for to safeguard humans lives and protect assets from fire. The region has a robust supply chain for flame detectors from suppliers to end users. The growing oil and gas, energy and power and automotive industries in the region are also key drivers for the flame detector market.

Johnson Controls (Ireland), Siemens (Germany), MSA (US), Honeywell (US), and Halma (UK), Hochiki (Japan), Carrier Global (US), Emerson Electric (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), Draeger (Germany), Teledyne Technologies (US) were the major players in the flame detector market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=213130921

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Smoke Detectors Market by Power Source (Battery-Powered, Hardwired with battery backup, Hardwired without battery backup), Type (Photoelectric Smoke Detectors, Ionization Smoke Detectors), Service, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast to 2027

Fire Protection System Market by Product (Fire Suppression, Fire Analysis, Fire Response, Fire Detection), Service (Engineering, Installation and Design, Maintenance, Managed), Type, Vertical, and Region (2021-2026)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 
630 Dundee Road 
Suite 430 
Northbrook, IL 60062 
USA: +1-888-600-6441 
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/flame-detector-market.asp 
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/flame-detector.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flame-detector-market-worth-2-1-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301606370.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

