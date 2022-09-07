Flame Detectors Market Records a CAGR of 4.29% with 38% of the Contribution from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Flame Detectors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.29%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global flame detectors market as a part of the global electronic equipment and instruments market within the overall electronics market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the flame detectors market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Flame Detectors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The flame detectors market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the number of industry safety performance standards. Industry safety performance standards play a crucial role when it comes to the development, implementation, and installation of flame detection systems. A number of industries, such as those involved in processing, manufacturing, storing, or transportation of flammable materials, use flame monitoring systems for safety.

However, the weak global economic outlook will be a major challenge for the flame detectors market during the forecast period. The global flame detector market is dependent on the manufacturing and industrial sectors for its sustenance, and the growth of these industries depends on the global economy. When the macro economy is strong, the global appetite for goods and services increases, thereby fueling the demand for different manufactured products. The economic slowdown in emerging markets is perhaps the most critical of all the factors that affect the global economy and the demand for consumer goods. Such factors will affect the growth of industrialization globally, having a negative impact on the adoption of fame detectors, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the market.

The flame detectors market analysis flame detectors market segmentation by product (single UV, single IR, dual UV/IR, triple IR, and multi IR) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The flame detectors market share growth in the single UV segment will be significant during the forecast period. The main reason UV flame sensors are preferred compared to other flame detectors is due to their fast response time which is less than a millisecond. The sensitivity of the device is around Pico watt/cm cube. The UV detector is the most flexible optical fire detector on the market, and it can be used for different purposes. Such factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Regional Opportunities: 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for flame detectors in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. The increased focus of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on implementing fire safety measures will facilitate the flame detectors market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The flame detectors market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Flame Detectors Market Sizing

Flame Detectors Market Forecast

Flame Detectors Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The flame detectors market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The flame detectors market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding the market for flame detectors geographically and increasing production capacities by mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market. This statistical study of the flame detectors market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

Ciquirix

Electro Optical Components Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Fike Corp.

Fire and Gas Detection Technologies Inc.

Halma Plc

HOCHIKI Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Micropack Engineering Ltd.

Minimax Viking GmbH

MSA Safety Inc.

Optris GmbH

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Rezontech Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SENSE WARE Fire and Gas Detection BV

Siemens AG

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Trace Automation Pvt. Ltd.

API Group Corp.

Flame Detectors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 427.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ciquirix, Electro Optical Components Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Fike Corp., Fire and Gas Detection Technologies Inc., Halma Plc, HOCHIKI Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Micropack Engineering Ltd., Minimax Viking GmbH, MSA Safety Inc., Optris GmbH, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rezontech Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SENSE WARE Fire and Gas Detection BV, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trace Automation Pvt. Ltd., and API Group Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

