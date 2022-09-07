U.S. markets open in 7 hours 41 minutes

Flame Detectors Market Records a CAGR of 4.29% with 38% of the Contribution from North America - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Flame Detectors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.29%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global flame detectors market as a part of the global electronic equipment and instruments market within the overall electronics market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the flame detectors market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Flame Detectors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Flame Detectors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis,

The flame detectors market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the number of industry safety performance standards. Industry safety performance standards play a crucial role when it comes to the development, implementation, and installation of flame detection systems. A number of industries, such as those involved in processing, manufacturing, storing, or transportation of flammable materials, use flame monitoring systems for safety.

However, the weak global economic outlook will be a major challenge for the flame detectors market during the forecast period. The global flame detector market is dependent on the manufacturing and industrial sectors for its sustenance, and the growth of these industries depends on the global economy. When the macro economy is strong, the global appetite for goods and services increases, thereby fueling the demand for different manufactured products. The economic slowdown in emerging markets is perhaps the most critical of all the factors that affect the global economy and the demand for consumer goods. Such factors will affect the growth of industrialization globally, having a negative impact on the adoption of fame detectors, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the market.

for additional key market dynamics and their impact analysis

The flame detectors market analysis flame detectors market segmentation by product (single UV, single IR, dual UV/IR, triple IR, and multi IR) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The flame detectors market share growth in the single UV segment will be significant during the forecast period. The main reason UV flame sensors are preferred compared to other flame detectors is due to their fast response time which is less than a millisecond. The sensitivity of the device is around Pico watt/cm cube. The UV detector is the most flexible optical fire detector on the market, and it can be used for different purposes. Such factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Regional Opportunities: 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for flame detectors in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. The increased focus of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on implementing fire safety measures will facilitate the flame detectors market growth in North America over the forecast period.

for Segment-wise Insights and Regional Opportunities

The flame detectors market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Flame Detectors Market Sizing
Flame Detectors Market Forecast
Flame Detectors Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The flame detectors market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The flame detectors market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding the market for flame detectors geographically and increasing production capacities by mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market. This statistical study of the flame detectors market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

  • Ciquirix

  • Electro Optical Components Inc.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Fike Corp.

  • Fire and Gas Detection Technologies Inc.

  • Halma Plc

  • HOCHIKI Corp.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

  • Micropack Engineering Ltd.

  • Minimax Viking GmbH

  • MSA Safety Inc.

  • Optris GmbH

  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • Rezontech Co. Ltd.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • SENSE WARE Fire and Gas Detection BV

  • Siemens AG

  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.

  • Trace Automation Pvt. Ltd.

  • API Group Corp.

Want to know more vendor-specific insights and their strategic initiatives,

Related Reports:

Wireless Fire Detection System Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Air and Gas Leak Detectors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Residential Smart Smoke Detectors Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Smoke Detector Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Flame Detectors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 427.68 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.52

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ciquirix, Electro Optical Components Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Fike Corp., Fire and Gas Detection Technologies Inc., Halma Plc, HOCHIKI Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Micropack Engineering Ltd., Minimax Viking GmbH, MSA Safety Inc., Optris GmbH, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rezontech Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SENSE WARE Fire and Gas Detection BV, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trace Automation Pvt. Ltd., and API Group Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Single UV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Single IR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Dual UV/IR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Triple IR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Multi IR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 10.4 Halma Plc

  • 10.5 HOCHIKI Corp.

  • 10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.7 Johnson Controls International Plc

  • 10.8 Micropack Engineering Ltd.

  • 10.9 MSA Safety Inc.

  • 10.10 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • 10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flame-detectors-market-records-a-cagr-of-4-29-with-38-of-the-contribution-from-north-america---technavio-301618092.html

SOURCE Technavio

