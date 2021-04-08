Flame Retardant Apparel Market to Grow by USD 1.27 Billion and Record a CAGR of Over 6% |Technavio
NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The flame retardant apparel market is set to grow by USD 1.27 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Carhartt Inc., Cintas Corp., Eagle Technical Products Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Lakeland Industries Inc., National Safety Apparel, and Seyntex NV are some of the major market participants. The growth in the construction industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Flame Retardant Apparel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The flame retardant apparel market is segmented as below:
End-user
Geography
Flame Retardant Apparel Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the flame retardant apparel market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Carhartt Inc., Cintas Corp., Eagle Technical Products Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Lakeland Industries Inc., National Safety Apparel, and Seyntex NV.
The report also covers the following areas:
Flame Retardant Apparel Market size
Flame Retardant Apparel Market trends
Flame Retardant Apparel Market industry analysis
The growth in the construction industry is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as low consumer compliance may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the flame retardant apparel market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Flame Retardant Apparel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist flame retardant apparel market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the flame retardant apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the flame retardant apparel market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flame retardant apparel market vendors
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
