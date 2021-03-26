Flame Retardant Textile Market: Anker, Devan and Shark Solutions Team Up to Develop World’s First Flame Retardant Aviation Carpet

Top companies covered are DuPont, Royal Tencate Corporate EMEA, PBI Performance Products, Milliken & Company, Huntsman Corporation, Lenzing AG, Teijin Aramid, Solvay SA., Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., other key market players profiled

Pune, India, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flame retardant textile market is set to gain momentum from its ability to lower the rate of growing flames. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in an upcoming report, titled, "Flame Retardant Textile Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Treated, Inherent), By Application (Construction & Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Mining, Chemical, Defense & Public Safety Services, Railways, Aircraft, Marine, Automotive, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The report further states that flame-retardant textile can be used on both synthetic and natural fibers.





Drivers & Restraints-

High Demand from Oil and Gas Industry to Bolster Growth

The demand for flame retardant fabric is surging rapidly mainly because of the presence of stringent industry regulations that help in retaining workplace safety, as well as controlling workers’ safety standards. Apart from that, the oil & gas and chemical industries are making use of flame retardant textile for their security of workers. They are doing so to reduce the heavy risk of accidents in these industries. Flame retardant fabric textile is more fire-resistant than any other fabric because of its chemical treatment. However, increasing investments and high manufacturing costs associated with these textiles may hinder growth.

Regional Insights-

Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to lead by holding the largest flame retardant textile market share in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing economies, such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and India. In North America, the increasing government initiatives and expansion of the automotive industry would aid growth. Coupled with this, the rising demand for flame retardant textiles from the transportation sector is anticipated to propel growth. The region is set to remain in the second position.

Europe, on the other hand, is expected to grow considerably backed by the high sales and production of automotive parts in Italy, France, Germany, and the U.K. In the Middle East and Africa, the rising urbanization and surging disposable incomes will cause sustainable growth.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Flame Retardant Textile Market are:

DuPont

Royal Tencate Corporate EMEA

PBI Performance Products

Milliken & Company

Huntsman Corporation

Lenzing AG

Teijin Aramid

Solvay SA.

Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Other key market players





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Developing Unique Products to Comply with Governmental Directives

The market for flame-retardant textile contains various big, small, and medium companies that are presently striving to strengthen their positions through mergers and acquisitions. Some of the others are developing environmentally safe and sustainable textiles to comply with several directives, such as eco-labels, REACH, and WEEE.





Below is one of the latest industry developments:

October 2020: Anker, Devan, and Shark Solutions joined hands to develop the world’s first-ever flame retardant aviation carpet. They made it by using a recycled binder. The PVB binder can reuse laminated glass from building glass or windshields that otherwise end up in landfills.





