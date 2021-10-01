U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

Flanagan Financial Services on a Mission to Make Retirement Planning More Accessible

·4 min read

ORLAND PARK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Retirement planning is no longer reserved exclusively for the uber-wealthy or the high-flying corporate CEO. According to Milton Flanagan, the President and Founder of Flanagan Financial Services, generating sustainable income is the best way to potentially guarantee an enjoyable retirement for individuals of all levels of wealth and titles.

Flanagan Financial Services focus on helping clients protect, preserve and grow their financial assets. Since its inception, Flanagan Financial Services has remained committed to its goal of helping people as their financial situations and goals evolve over time.

According to Flanagan, "Many people believe that they can't afford to work with a financial advisor, but not every financial advisor requires hundreds of thousands of dollars to access their services." With a surge of entrepreneurship brought on by the pandemic, more new entrepreneurs may be in search of financial planning support than ever before. According to the Census Bureau, in July 2020 there were 551,657 applications to start a business. Applications are at an all-time high, and up 95% compared to the same period in 2019.

For entrepreneurs and the traditional workforce alike, retirement is accompanied by a certain level of uncertainty and may bring about changes in spending habits. One's retirement income is directly impacted by the decisions made in the years leading up to retirement. This income usually consists of saving assets, pensions, Social Security Benefits, mutual funds, stocks, home equity funds, rental income, insurance, CDs, inheritances, annuities, and royalties. Fortunately, with careful planning and strategic management, individuals can set themselves up for a significantly more comfortable retirement. This is where Flanagan Financial Services comes in. Their comprehensive financial planning approach is designed to create a firm financial foundation for individuals, business owners, and their families.

Founder Milton Flanagan is unwavering in his commitment to financial education. When he is not working 1-1 with clients or spending time with his family, Flanagan teaches at Moraine Valley Community College, lecturing students on the foundations of retirement income planning. In an effort to make retirement planning tools and tactics more accessible, Flanagan recently wrote and published an ebook, available on Kindle and Google. Throughout the book, aptly titled, "Creating Sustainable Retirement Income," Flanagan guides readers through the specific strategies for creating ongoing retirement income, techniques for managing money, and a carefully outlined blueprint for retirement preparedness.

"From one entrepreneur to another, I strive to help guide you on your financial journey so you can concentrate on the most valued aspects of your life. Above all, I am committed to respecting your goals, your dreams, and your time, qualities affirmed by strengthening your financial independence."

Based out of Orland Park, Illinois, Flanagan Financial Services has been passionately serving clients for decades. The firm offers retirement guidance, investment management, and protection planning. Flanagan and his trusted team of advisors work to integrate every aspect of their client's financials under one cohesive umbrella with the goal of generating lasting income. They have been recognized by Orland Park's "Best Of" for five consecutive years, earning them a spot on the Business Hall of Fame. No matter where one is at in their financial journey, Flanagan Financial Services primary objective remains the same: to provide objective financial guidance that helps build, protect, and transfer wealth.

Check the background of your financial professional on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

The content is developed from sources believed to be providing accurate information. The information in this material is not intended as tax or legal advice. Please consult legal or tax professionals for specific information regarding your individual situation. Some of this material was developed and produced by FMG Suite to provide information on a topic that may be of interest. FMG Suite is not affiliated with the named representative, broker - dealer, state - or SEC - registered investment advisory firm. The opinions expressed and material provided are for general information, and should not be considered a solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security.

We take protecting your data and privacy very seriously. As of January 1, 2020 the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) suggests the following link as an extra measure to safeguard your data: Do not sell my personal information.

Copyright 2021 FMG Suite.

Flanagan Financial Services 15255 S 94th Ave Suite 500 Orland Park, IL

Phone: 60462 630-235-5273

Securities and advisory services offered through Woodbury Financial Services, Inc. (WFS), member FINRA,SIPC. WFS is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of WFS.

WFS does not provide tax or legal advice. The views expressed are not necessarily the opinion of WFS.

This communication is strictly intended for individuals residing in the states of AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, OH, OR, RI, TN, UT, WI. No offers may be made or accepted from any resident outside the specific state(s) referenced.

Company Name: Flanagan Financial Services
Contact Person: Milton D. Flanagan
Address: 15255 S. 94th Ave, Ste 500 Orland Park, IL 60462
Phone Number: 630-235-5273
Website Link: https://www.flanaganfinancialservices.net/

Send Email

SOURCE: Flanagan Financial Services



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666407/Flanagan-Financial-Services-on-a-Mission-to-Make-Retirement-Planning-More-Accessible

