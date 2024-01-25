Flanders fire chief placed on leave amid workplace harassment complaint

Jan. 24—EAST LYME — Flanders Fire Department Chief Chris Taylor has been placed on administrative leave while a complaint involving workplace harassment is investigated.

The letter from First Selectman Dan Cunningham informing Taylor of his leave status was dated Jan. 19.

Cunningham directed Taylor to return any town property ― including his vehicle, building keys and electronic devices ― and prohibited him from contacting town employees or entering any public buildings until told otherwise.

The first selectman did not specify who would be investigating. He declined Tuesday to elaborate on the information in the letter.

Taylor did not return a call for comment Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Kendall Janus, reached at the fire station Tuesday, said he is acting chief.

Taylor was elected the independent, volunteer department's chief in 2021. It was a return to public service for the man who'd worked as a deputy fire marshal and then fire marshal before he resigned in 2019, three weeks before he was arrested by Connecticut State Police for allegedly stealing more than $13,000 from the New London County Fire Marshal's Association.

Taylor previously told The Day the case was resolved through the courts, and the money was paid back. Records have since been erased.

