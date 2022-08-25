U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

Flanges Market to Reach $7.39 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 5.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·7 min read

Implementation of control technologies has assisted in reducing the wastage of liquid passing through the pipes and valves that result in reduction of costs, which in turn drives the growth of the global flanges market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Flanges Market by Type (Slip-on, Socket Weld, Threaded, Others), by Material (Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Aluminum, Others), by Industry Verticals (Automotive, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, HVAC, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global flanges industry was estimated at $4.50 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $7.39 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11078

Determinants of growth-

Implementation of control technologies has assisted in reducing the wastage of liquid passing through the pipes and valves that result in reduction of costs, which in turn drives the growth of the global flanges market. At the same time, growing focus on increasing the production of oil & gas, especially in North America has supplemented the growth even more. Moreover, significant growth opportunities across the developed and developing regions have been beneficial for the key players in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

  • Construction and transportation activities, along with their supply chains, were severely hampered across several industry verticals. This led to decline in the manufacturing of various construction materials as well as their demand in the market, thus impacting the global flanges market negatively.

  • However, industries are gradually recommencing their regular manufacturing and services, and the flanges market has also started recouping at a fast pace.

The others segment to dominate by 2031-

By type, the others segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global flanges market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031, owing to large scale application of flanges by the end users. The same segment would also garner the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Segments such as slip-on, socket weld, and threaded are also covered in the report.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Flanges Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11078

The others segment to maintain the lion's share-

Based on material, the others segment generated more than one-fourth of the global flanges market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022-2031, due to high strength and flexibility of flanges manufactured with alloy material. Segments such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum are also covered in the report.

The oil and gas segment to retain its dominance-

Based on application, the oil and gas segment held nearly one-third of the global flanges market revenue in 2021. This is attributed to the large-scale piping system in the industry. The others segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to increase in general application of piping across several industries. Segments such as automotive, manufacturing, and HVAC are also analyzed in the study.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global flanges market. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.0% throughout the forecast period. Rapid development in countries such as China and India propels the market growth. The other regions assessed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Key players in the industry-

  • Coastal Flange, Inc.

  • Flanschenwerk Bebitz GmbH

  • Hitachi

  • Mass Global Group

  • Kerkau Manufacturing

  • Kohler Corporation

  • Texas Flange

  • METALFAR Prodotti Industriali S.P.A.

  • AFG Holdings, Inc.

  • Pro-Flange

  • Qontrol Devices, Inc.

  • Saini Flange (p) ltd.

  • Outokumpu Armetal Stainless Pipe Co. Ltd (OASP)

  • Sandvik AB

  • Simtech Process Systems SSI Technologies, Inc.,

  • General Flange & Forge LLC

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/11078

The report analyzes these key players in the global flanges market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports We Have:

Pipeline Construction Market : pipeline construction market size was valued at $45.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $73.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030

Steam Condensate Piping Market : steam condensate piping market size was valued at $4.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2031

Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market : pipeline monitoring systems market size was valued at $13,867.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $29,115.8million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030

Deep Sea Mining Equipment & Technologies Market : deep sea mining equipment & technologies market size was valued at $811.9 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $72,814.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 61.4% from 2021 to 2030

Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market : water pipeline leak detection systems market size is expected to reach $2,349.6 million in 2027, from $1,748.6 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Metal Pipe Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Copper Pipes and Tubes Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Pipe Relining Machine Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us: 
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285,
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flanges-market-to-reach-7-39-bn-globally-by-2031-at-5-0-cagr-allied-market-research-301612402.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

