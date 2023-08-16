Flanigan's Enterprises Inc (BDL), a prominent player in the restaurant industry, is currently trading at $31 per share. The company has a market capitalization of $57.618 million and has seen a stock price gain of 3.71% today. However, over the past four weeks, the stock has experienced a slight loss of 1.59%. The company's GF Score stands at an impressive 95 out of 100, indicating the highest outperformance potential. This article will delve into the components of the GF Score and analyze Flanigan's Enterprises Inc's financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum ranks.

Flanigan's Enterprises Inc: A High-Performing Stock with a GF Score of 95

Financial Strength Analysis

Flanigan's Enterprises Inc's Financial Strength rank is 6 out of 10. This rank is determined by several factors, including the company's debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. The company's interest coverage is 8.90, indicating a relatively low debt burden. The debt to revenue ratio is 0.32, suggesting a healthy financial situation. The Altman Z-Score of 2.54 further confirms the company's financial stability.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating high profitability. The operating margin stands at 4.96%, and the Piotroski F-Score is 6, suggesting a healthy financial situation. The company has shown consistent profitability over the past 10 years. However, the trend of the operating margin over the past five years is -6.40%, indicating a need for improvement.

Growth Rank Analysis

Flanigan's Enterprises Inc's Growth Rank is a perfect 10 out of 10. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 7.40%, and the 3-year revenue growth rate is 10.80%. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate is an impressive 16.60%, indicating strong growth potential.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 6 out of 10. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance.

Momentum Rank Analysis

Flanigan's Enterprises Inc's Momentum Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating strong momentum. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitor Analysis

Flanigan's Enterprises Inc's main competitors are BurgerFi International Inc (NASDAQ:BFI), Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR), and GEN Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:GENK). Compared to these competitors, Flanigan's Enterprises Inc's GF Score is significantly higher, indicating a stronger performance potential.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flanigan's Enterprises Inc's overall GF Score of 95 indicates a high potential for outperformance. The company's strong financial strength, high profitability, impressive growth, and strong momentum make it a promising investment. However, investors should also consider the company's GF Value Rank and the performance of its competitors when making investment decisions.

