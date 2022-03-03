U.S. markets open in 8 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,385.00
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,876.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,233.75
    -5.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.00
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.31
    +3.71 (+3.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.70
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1105
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    -1.7070 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.74
    -33.32 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6520
    +0.1320 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,403.16
    -815.94 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    974.89
    -22.64 (-2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,585.66
    +192.63 (+0.73%)
     

FLANIGAN'S REPORTS EARNINGS; DECLARES DIVIDEND

·1 min read
In this article:
  • BDL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor storey today announced results for the 13 weeks ended January 1, 2022. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended January 2, 2021. On February 25, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of One Dollar ($1.00) per share to shareholders of record on March 31, 2022, payable on April 19, 2022.






13 Weeks Ended


13 Weeks Ended

REVENUES



January 1, 2022


January 2, 2021











RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES

$

28,212,000


$

22,771,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES



8,511,000



8,011,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES



446,000



386,000

RENTAL INCOME




199,000



187,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)


35,000



25,000

TOTAL REVENUES



$

37,403,000


$

31,380,000











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO







FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.


$

1,564,000


$

780,000











NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE







BASIC AND DILUTED


$

0.84


$

0.42

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flanigans-reports-earnings-declares-dividend-301494701.html

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

