Flash Memory Summit Announces 2022 Best of Show Award Winners

·3 min read

Leaders of Flash Memory and Solid State Storage Technology Innovation and Industry Expansion Accept Prestigious Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash Memory Summit (FMS), the industry's leading trade show dedicated to Flash Memory and Solid State storage technology, is pleased to announce its 2022 Best of Show Award winners. This year's awards recognize the most significant products and companies worldwide within the Flash Memory and Solid State Storage industries. Celebrating 35 years of NAND Flash memory, this year's award winners demonstrate the continued growth and innovation in the industry.

"This year's award winners prove that the industry is more than flash memory and Flash Memory Summit reflects the future of technology" said Jay Kramer, Awards chair, Flash Memory Summit. "The future is bright for Flash Memory for high performance memory solutions, we congratulate all the award winners on their innovative technologies."

The 16th Annual Flash Memory Summit Best of Show Award Winners are:
Most Innovative Flash Memory Customer Implementation
Product:         FlashBox Storage Array
Category:       DPU and Storage Array
Company:      Viking and Kalray

Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup
Product:         SupremeRAID™ Storage Solution
Category:       RAID Processor Card
Company:      GRAID Technology

Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup
Product:         StorPool Storage Software
Category:       Storage Array Software
Company:      StorPool

Most Innovative Flash Memory Consumer Application
Product:         Nitro CFexpress Card and Marvell 88SS1321 SSD Controller
Company:      Marvell and Exascend

Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application
Product:         Hardware Enhanced Query System
Company:      NeuroBlade

Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application
Product:         Panther III DPU Storage Accelerator
Company:      MaxLinear

Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation
Product:         Extreme Data Processor (XDP)
Category:       SaaS Customer
Company:      Pliops

Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation
Product:         InfiniBox™ SSA II Storage Array
Category:       MSP Customer
Company:      INFINIDAT

Most Innovative Sustainability Technology
Product:         Sustainability Enterprise SSD
Category:       Supply Chain Optimization
Company:      Western Digital

Most Innovative Sustainability Technology
Product:         Power Analysis Modules
Category:       Storage Device Tester
Company:      Quarch Technology

Most Innovative Memory Technology
Product:         Elastic Storage® System (ESS3500)
Category:       All Flash Storage Array
Company:      IBM

Most Innovative Memory Technology
Product:         Supermicro and MemVerge® Memory Machine™
Category:       In-Memory Software
Company:      Supermicro and MemVerge

Most Innovative Memory Technology
Product:         CM7 Series Enterprise PCIe 5.0 NVMe EDSFF SSD
Category:       SSD
Company:      KIOXIA

Most Innovative Memory Technology
Product:         OptiNAND™ Technology
Category:       Disk Drive with NAND Flash Acceleration
Company:      Western Digital

Most Innovative Memory Technology
Product:         X-NAND™
Category:       NAND Flash Architecture
Company:      NEO Semiconductor

Most Innovative Memory Technology
Product:         Xtacking® 3.0 3D NAND Architecture
Category:       Heterogeneous Memory Integration
Company:      YMTC

Most Innovative Memory Technology
Product:         SMC 2000 Smart Memory Controllers
Category:       Controller
Company:      Microchip

Most Innovative Memory Technology
Product:         Ultra Temperature Memory
Category:       DRAM
Company:      Innodisk

Most Innovative Memory Technology
Product:         NVM Express® (NVMe®) 2.0 Specifications
Category:       Industry Standards
Company:      NVM Express® Technical Work Group

Most Innovative Memory Technology
Product:         SNIA Standard Computational Storage Architecture 1.0
Category:       Industry Standards
Company:      SNIA Computational Storage Technical Work Group

For more information visit https://flashmemorysummit.com/ and for more of the award-winning companies, innovative products and solutions can be found at: https://flashmemorysummit.com/English/News_Info/Best_of_Show/BOS_Winners.html

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world's largest event featuring trends, innovations, and influencers driving adoption of flash memory and other high-speed memory technologies within demanding enterprise storage applications, high-performance computing, mobile, and embedded systems.

PRESS CONTACT

NAME
Michelle Suzuki

PHONE
310-444-7115

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flash-memory-summit-announces-2022-best-of-show-award-winners-301599715.html

SOURCE Flash Memory Summit

