Flash Memory Summit Announces Pre-Conference Education Seminars

2 min read

Four ½-day Seminars on Cybersecurity, SmartNICs, Flash Controllers, and OMI

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Flash Memory Summit 2022 (FMS) announces four new education seminars covering the latest topics in cybersecurity and ransomware, SmartNIC/DPU (Data Processing Unit) storage, SSD controller innovations, and the Open Memory Interface (OMI). The seminars are offered on Monday, August 1, the day before the opening of this year's August 2-4 in-person event at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Presenters include top engineers from Dell/EMC, Foxconn, IBM, NVIDIA, Silicon Motion, and other leading technology companies.

Paid attendees can choose a morning and an afternoon seminar.

Morning seminars:

  • Neutralizing Ransomware Extortion in the Quantum Computing Era

  • SmartNIC/DPU Storage Solutions

Afternoon seminars:

  • New Challenges in SSD Controller Design

  • Transitioning Local Memory from DDR to OMI

"In the nearly three years since we last met in person at FMS, the memory and storage industries have made great advances," said Chuck Sobey, FMS General Chair. "These seminars provide an efficient and unique opportunity to learn about important new technologies, while meeting top presenters in-person and networking again with peers from across the industry and around the world. Participating in these seminars ensures you get the most benefit from attending FMS."

FMS is the industry's premier showcase for all forms of memory and data storage technology solutions. FMS attracts thousands of attendees each year and 2022 will be no different. The exhibit hall is completely sold out. At FMS 2022, data storage customers will learn about the latest advances in flash memory architecture, QLC flash, and a wide range of volatile and nonvolatile memory technologies such as DRAM, MRAM, ReRAM. And DNA storage. For more information visit https://flashmemorysummit.com/.

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world's largest event featuring trends, innovations, and influencers driving adoption of flash memory and other high-speed memory technologies within demanding enterprise storage applications, high-performance computing, mobile, and embedded systems.

Press Contact

Michelle Suzuki
310-444-7115 
https://flashmemorysummit.com




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flash-memory-summit-announces-pre-conference-education-seminars-301594543.html

SOURCE Flash Memory Summit

