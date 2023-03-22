U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,029.00
    -6.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,729.00
    -45.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,825.00
    -42.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,792.10
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.17
    -0.50 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.90
    +4.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    +0.19 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0791
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.00
    -2.15 (-8.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2283
    +0.0064 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3540
    -0.1060 (-0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,148.93
    +424.56 (+1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.23
    +8.19 (+1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,523.94
    -12.28 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     

Flash News: OKX Adds Blur to Growing NFT Marketplace Ecosystem

OKX
·2 min read
OKX
OKX

OKX NFT Marketplace users now have access to NFTs listed on Blur Marketplace, one of the fastest-growing and liquidity-rich NFT platforms on the market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, today announced the integration of Blur to the rapidly growing OKX NFT Marketplace ecosystem.

The update allows OKX users to buy, list and trade NFTs on Blur, which has captured significant market share and liquidity since its recent launch.

OKX NFT Marketplace, the one-stop decentralized solution to create and trade NFTs across different blockchains and platforms, now aggregates NFT listings from seven top-tier NFT marketplaces: OKX, OpenSea, Looksrare, X2Y2, MagicEden, Element and now Blur. Its easy-to-use interface and versatility gives NFT traders advantages when it comes to accessing multiple marketplaces simultaneously, identifying trading opportunities and buying and listing NFTs quickly.

NFT Trading Rewards on OKX are now live, with trading rebates, OKX souvenir NFTs and referral rewards available for buying Ethereum NFTs listed on OKX, Blur or OpenSea via the OKX NFT Marketplace. These include a rebate on gas fees and up to 0.5% of the sale price (royalty and service fees) for eligible transactions.

The OKX NFT Marketplace is accessible via many major wallets including the OKX Wallet, which is a self-custody solution that allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to the Web3 world.

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as one of the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platforms for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX’s crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume and is trusted by more than 50 million users.

OKX’s leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

 


