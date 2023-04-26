Flash News: OKX Enables Selling of NFTs on Blur.io, Launches Trading Competition with SpaceID

OKX

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the week of April 24, 2023.



OKX NFT Marketplace Enables Selling on Blur.io

OKX is proud to announce that it is the first and only aggregator to enable users to sell NFTs on Blur.io, in addition to OKX, OpenSea and LooksRare. This marks a new milestone for the OKX NFT Marketplace and its users, who now have access to a total of four marketplaces when they use OKX as an aggregator to sell NFTs.

Blur.io is one of the fastest growing Ethereum-based NFT marketplaces. With this addition, those who trade via the OKX NFT Marketplace have a wider buyer pool. Users who participate in the OKX NFT Trading Rewards campaign will also have the chance to enjoy lower gas, royalty and service fees on more than 200 NFT collections.

OKX Teams Up with SpaceID to Launch Trading Competition

Following the listing of SpaceID (ID) on the OKX spot exchange on April 20, 2023, OKX is pleased to announce that it has partnered with SpaceID to launch an trading competition .

OKX users who trade ID on OKX’s DEX Wallet during the campaign period will have the chance to win a share in a prize pool worth $4,000 in ID. This campaign started on April 25, 2023 at 18:00 (UTC +8) and will end on April 28, 2023 at 18:00 (UTC +8).

