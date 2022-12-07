Flash News: OKX Launches Liquidity Loan Pool for Institutional Investors, Offers Bonus APY for Savings Users

OKX

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued updates for the week beginning December 5, 2022.



OKX Launches Liquidity Loan Pool for Institutional Investors

The OKX Liquidity Loan Pool program for institutional investors has launched and affords eligible VIP users improved capital efficiency and lower risk, with competitive rates.

The program allows institutional investors to improve capital efficiency by utilizing less capital, while also reducing the amount of capital they need to keep on exchanges. Investors also benefit from reduced counterparty risk and a dedicated pool of funds that OKX sets aside to ensure margin availability. Through the program, OKX is also able to offer clearer and more competitive rates.

Find out more about the VIP Loan Pool in this blog post .

OKX Savings users offered new bonus APY

A new 5% APY bonus offer has launched for Savings users investing in OKB. For the first 100 OKB subscribed, users will receive a fixed APY of 5%, whether or not assets are loaned.

For amounts above 100 OKB, OKX Savings will match user assets with actual demand every hour. Asset matching will continue into every next hour until the asset has been fully lent.

Find out more on the OKX Support Center .

