Flash News: OKX launches staking for SAND, GALA, ETC, APE and ENS; exempts European customers from paying fees when buying crypto with debit/credit card

OKX
·2 min read
OKX
OKX

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued business updates for the week ending 3 December, 2022.

OKX launches staking for SAND, GALA, ETC, APE and ENS

To meet OKX users' needs for more flexible deposit and withdrawal, OKX Earn will successively launch flexible staking products for more than a dozen tokens over the next few weeks.
OKX Earn will launch flexible staking for SAND, GALA, ETC, APE and ENS on Nov 30, 2022. Spots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

SAND, GALA, ETC, APE and ENS Flexible Staking rewards at a glance:

Crypto

Product

Term

APY

Minimum Investment

SAND

Staking

Flexible

3.00%

0.01 SAND

GALA

Staking

Flexible

2.50%

0.01 GALA

ETC

Staking

Flexible

3.50%

0.01 ETC

APE

Staking

Flexible

15.00%

0.01 APE

ENS

Staking

Flexible

4.25%

0.01 ENS

Buy crypto with ZERO fees using your debit/credit card
We're happy to announce that users from Europe will be able to buy crypto with 0 fees using a debit or credit card on the OKX app or website. The period begins on December 1, 2022, at 00:00 UTC and ends on December 14, 2022, at 23:59 UTC.

We currently support a total of 40 currencies and 99 cryptocurrencies available via debit or credit card payments.

See the below for more on how to buy crypto with debit/credit cards on the OKX website and app.

How to buy crypto with Debit/Credit card (App Pro)

How to buy crypto with Debit/Credit card (Web)

For further information, please contact: Media@okx.com

About OKX
OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com


