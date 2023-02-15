Flashfood partners with Ren's Pets marking first waste-reduction app to provide discounted pet food offerings to Canadian pet parents

The partnership brings Flashfood to 45 Ren's Pets stores in Ontario and Atlantic Canada, giving shoppers access to premium pet food brands at up to 50% off



TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Flashfood – a digital marketplace that significantly reduces food waste at the retail level by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best before date – has announced its latest partnership with Canadian retailer Ren's Pets. The partnership, which will first roll-out to eleven Ren's Pets Ontario locations beginning today, will enable shoppers to purchase heavily discounted, top-quality pet food, while minimizing food waste.

With Flashfood, shoppers save up to 50% off high-quality food items nearing their best-by date, now including pet food staples such as kibble, wet food, raw food and treats. Shoppers conveniently browse and buy directly through the Flashfood app on their mobile phone, and then simply pick up their order from a team member at their participating Ren's Pets store.

With the app enabling shoppers to benefit from significant cost savings on premium pet food items right from their mobile device, the partnership creates new and simple avenues for Canadian pet owners to cut-back on spending. Through Flashfood, shoppers will be able to purchase leading pet food brands at up to 50% off.

"During the last few years pet ownership in Canada has increased tremendously, and despite looming economic concerns and financial pressures, we know Canadians hold an unwavering desire to provide the best for their pets," said Scott Arsenault, CEO, Ren's Pets. "This partnership with Flashfood will help us better serve our shoppers by offering our top-quality pet food products at reduced prices to support their wallets, sustainability interests, and, of course, their pets' nutritional needs."

Since 2016, more than 1.6 million users in Canada have turned to Flashfood to save up to 50% on high quality food items including meat, produce and dairy. To date, Flashfood has diverted over 65 million pounds of food from landfill and has saved shoppers over $150 million.

"Flashfood is an incredible resource for Canadians' looking to reduce their grocery bills," said Josh Domingues, Founder & CEO, Flashfood. "We're thrilled to be diversifying the deals available on the app by introducing premium pet food products at Ren's Pets. Canadians can now look forward to saving even more with Flashood by providing their beloved pets with high-quality pet food at steep discounts."

Flashfood will launch at the following eleven Ren's Pets locations in Ontario beginning February 15, 2023:

20 Brock Road North, Guelph

1525 Victoria Street North, Kitchener

400 The Boardwalk, Waterloo

34 Pinebush Road, Cambridge

1979 Hyde Park, London

821 Golf Links Road, Ancaster

218 Henry Street, Brantford

3405 Wonderland Road South, London

2120 Rymal Road East, Hannon

4315 Walker Road, Windsor

1330 Exmouth Street, Sarnia

By the end of March, Flashfood will be available at the remaining 45 Ren's Pets locations across Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

To learn more about Flashfood, visit Flashfood.com . To learn about Ren's Pets, visit: www.renspets.com .

About Ren's Pets

Ren's Pets is a leading Canadian specialty retailer with 45 stores (and growing!) in Ontario and the Maritimes plus a best-in-class ecommerce site shipping nationally. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Guelph, Ontario. It was acquired by the Legault Group in August 2021. Ren's carries the largest selection of pet supplies, including pet food, treats, and toys for your Pet's Best Life. Ren's is an industry leader in high-quality professional grooming supplies. The Ren's Promise guarantees knowledgeable staff will help you find the best food for your pet. The Ren's Reward program lets you earn free food and redeem points online or in-store. For more information, visit www.renspets.com .

About Flashfood

Flashfood is an app-based marketplace striving to eliminate retail food waste by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best-by date. The mobile app operates in over 1,550 retail locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Shoppers can buy items from grocery retailers through the Flashfood app and pick them up in-store at great prices while collectively reducing food waste. To date, Flashfood has diverted over 65 million pounds of food, saved shoppers over $150 million and more affordably fed hundreds of thousands of families. Ren's Pets joins Flashfood's other Canadian partners, No Frills, Maxi, Real Canadian Superstore, Atlantic Superstore, Loblaws, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Zehrs, Independent, Provigo and Dominion, as well as 12 US grocery partners. Flashfood is a free app available on iOS and Android. For more information, please visit www.flashfood.com .

