U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,330.67
    -53.98 (-1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,563.16
    -495.59 (-1.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,576.64
    -117.98 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.13
    -2.80 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.01
    +3.42 (+3.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.00
    +27.40 (+1.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.51
    +0.50 (+2.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1227
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8660
    -0.1200 (-6.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3419
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1800
    -0.3800 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,704.20
    +833.02 (+2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    903.85
    +40.11 (+4.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,395.37
    -94.09 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Flashfood raises $12.3M to scale its grocery app that helps tackle retail food waste

Aisha Malik
·3 min read

Toronto-based Flashfood, a mobile marketplace that provides customers with access to discounted food nearing its best-by date, has raised $12.3 million in Series A funding led by S2G Ventures. The app allows users to browse through available deals at participating stores near them. Customers can also purchase items directly in the app and then pick up their order from the Flashfood zone in their participating store.

The app was founded based on Flashfood CEO Josh Domingues's personal experience in 2016. His sister who was a chef called him one night distraught saying that she had to throw away $4,000 worth of food. Domingues thought it was a joke but was shocked to learn that the food was from a catered event and that throwing out uneaten food was the norm in the food and grocery industries. After months of researching, Domingues thought about creating an app that lets you buy food nearing its best before date at a discounted price, after which Flashfood was born.

Founded in March 2016, Flashfood has numerous grocery partners across Canada and the United States, including Giant, Loblaw, Giant Eagle, Tops, Family Fare, Stop & Shop, Tops, Price Rite Marketplace and more. Flashfood says it has saved shoppers over $100 million on their grocery bills and that regular shoppers save more than $540 per year on average through the app. The company also says it has diverted more than 34 million pounds of food from landfills.

As for the new funding, Flashfood CEO Josh Domingues says the investment will be used to support the company's continued expansion in the United States and allow it to work toward a more sustainable food system.

"The funding will be used to expand our U.S. presence to offer more shoppers discounted grocery items that would otherwise end up in landfills," Domingues told TechCrunch. "In addition to expanding Flashfood’s footprint through new grocers and other strategic partnerships, we’re also investing in our technology to make Flashfood accessible to a broader base of consumers."

Flashfood app
Flashfood app

Image Credits: Flashfood

Flashfood's Series A investment included participation from ArcTern Ventures, General Catalyst, Food Retail Ventures, Rob Gierkink and Alex Moorhead. S2G Ventures managing director and founder of OpenTable, Chuck Templeton, will also be joining Flashfood's board of directors.

In terms of the future, Domingues says Flashfood will continue to expand its existing partnerships in more locations and that the company will have more to announce in the coming months.

"We’re currently focused on scaling across the US, expanding our existing partnerships into more locations and adding new partners to make Flashfood available from coast to coast," he said. "As we do that, we’re exploring opportunities to further our impact across the supply chain and will have some exciting news around that in the coming months. We know that retail food waste is a global issue and the category potential is as staggering as the size of the problem. Solutions are urgently needed and ultimately, we’re building a company to solve the retail food waste problem at a global scale."

The app is currently available in Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Newfoundland. As for the United States, the app is available in Kentucky, Nebraska, Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The app can be downloaded through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Recommended Stories

  • 'I Used To Have Horrible Gym Anxiety, And Now I Can Deadlift 185 Pounds—Here's How I Did It'

    Lizzie Salemi used to be afraid of judgment in the weight room. So, she hired a coach and learned how to lift weights properly, and put on tons of muscle.

  • Couple adopts pups after pets culled over COVID fears

    STORY: These new adopted puppies will never replace this Vietnamese couple's previous pack. But it might help Nguyen Thi Chi Em and Pham Minh Hung to heal from the trauma and heartbreak, after the authorities culled their 15 dogs while they were in quarantine recovering from COVID-19. “I was sad and cried a lot from missing the other culled dogs so my husband comforted me and told me we will raise other puppies. On that day, when we were taken away to quarantine, I found out from the internet at around 2 p.m. that the authorities had killed them.”According to local media reports, authorities said they culled the animals over fears the canines would transmit the coronavirus from their owners to others.The story captured the hearts of the Vietnamese - many of whom expressed online outrage against authorities and raised donations for the couple.The couple plans to adopt eight more pups. And they vow to protect them. “I am still scared. I am afraid that if they were to kill my dogs again I would be extremely upset. I won’t let that happen again. If they try to do it again I will take these babies and run away. We would go into hiding in the jungle if that would save them. I will see it through. I won’t let them be killed again because I cannot go through such heartbreak a second time."

  • The rise and fall of a Black banking icon

    On this last day of Black history month, we'd like to take a break from the news and tell you the story of Jesse Binga, a titan of banking in the early 20th century. The Binga State bank, which he founded in 1908 in Chicago, was one of two pre-eminent Black-owned financial institutions in the U.S. until its collapse during the Great Depression. Why it matters: Binga's rise and fall — he died virtually penniless — shows how overt racism affects market values and businesses.Stay on top of the late

  • ‘I Had to Smoke a Joint’: Tyler Perry Sends Fans Into Frenzy as Madea Takes on Beyoncé, Reveals How He Prepared for the Scene

    Tyler Perry’s new film “A Madea Homecoming” just dropped, and he surprised fans during the credits with a Beyoncé-inspired performance of “Machella.” But of course […]

  • Russia’s Swift Exclusion Could Spur Cyber Attacks. 10 Stocks That Could Benefit.

    Russia already has launched digital attacks on Ukraine in this conflict. Tough new financial sanctions from the West could spur wider cyber aggression.

  • New Chinese hacking tool found, spurring U.S. warning to allies

    Security researchers with U.S. cybersecurity firm Symantec said they have discovered a “highly sophisticated” Chinese hacking tool that has been able to escape public attention for more than a decade. The discovery was shared with the U.S. government in recent months, who have shared the information with foreign partners, said a U.S. official. Symantec, a division of chipmaker Broadcom, published its research about the tool, which it calls Daxin, on Monday.

  • Satellite firm Viasat probes suspected cyberattack in Ukraine and elsewhere

    U.S.-listed satellite communications firm Viasat Inc said on Monday it was investigating a suspected cyberattack that caused a partial outage in its residential broadband services in Ukraine and other European countries. Viasat said a third-party cybersecurity firm was looking into the causes of an outage in recent days across its KA-SAT network, which provides high-speed satellite internet coverage in Europe and Mediterranean markets. The outage could have been due to a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, Sky News reported on Monday.

  • Tech firms flock to Spain trade show in shadow of Russia war

    One of the technology industry's biggest annual get-togethers kicked off in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Monday, under the shadow of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • How Apple uses its supply chain as a weapon

    Apple for years has left competitors scrambling for parts — while locking up its own healthy supply.Why it matters: Apple has used a range of tactics, from investing in suppliers to pre-paying for components.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it works: This practice dates back 20+ years to the original iPod. Tim Cook, then an operations executive recently hired from Compaq, helped the company corner the market on a new, smaller hard drive from Toshiba.

  • Huawei’s MatePad Paper is half e-reader, half tablet

    It's a 10.3-inch E Ink slate and it has a stylus. Is the MatePad Paper the perfect digital notepad?

  • The next OnePlus phone can reach full charge in 15 minutes

    The next OnePlus flagship phone will feature 150W SuperVOOC fast charging, which can fully charge a 4,500mAh battery in just 15 minutes.

  • Orange picks Nokia for rollout of 'standalone' 5G in France

    Orange, France's biggest telecoms operator, said on Monday it has opted for Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia for the rollout of the core network of the so-called 'standalone' next generation of mobile internet, or 5G, in its home country. The technology is installed from scratch instead of being based on 4G, and is capable of offering the highest performance, telecoms equipment maker say.

  • Anonymous claims responsibility for Russian government website outages

    Some official Russian government websites are down following alleged cyberattacks from Anonymous.

  • Analyst Report: Intuit Inc.

    Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of U.S. market share for small-business accounting and DIY tax-filing software.

  • Lenovo made its first ThinkPad powered by a Snapdragon chip

    The new ThinkPad X13s is not only the first Windows on Snapdragon laptop, it's also the first device featuring Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chip.

  • After Ukraine, Russian cyberattacks could come to US: How to defend yourself

    With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ongoing cyberattacks, experts are warning about malicious cyber activity directed at the U.S. Here’s how to defend yourself.

  • TCL expands its affordable 30-series smartphone lineup with five more models

    TCL's affordable 30-series smartphone family has just grown considerably with no less than five new models, making for a total of seven.

  • Honor launches the Magic 4 and Magic 4 Pro

    The company's new flagship offers a high-refresh-rate display and lots of photographic power.

  • 'This baby does the job': Amazon's No. 1 bestselling car vac is now $22 — it's 40 percent off, today only

    Over 21,000 shoppers are obsessed with this little guy.

  • Huawei commits to consumer markets with 'Smart Office' launch

    China's Huawei launched seven new "Smart Office" products, including a top-end laptop and its first printer and e-ink tablet, on Sunday, underlining its commitment to consumers after U.S. trade restrictions severely hit its mobile business. Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu, speaking in a video presentation ahead of the Mobile World Congress, said the products were a "bold statement" of its Smart Office concept. President of Huawei's Western Europe Consumer Business Group William Tian said they would appeal to people who were increasingly working from home.