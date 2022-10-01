FlashInfo provides powerful B2B intelligence databases and endows enterprises in discovering customers in chosen TAM.

FlashCloud

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FlashCloud provides businesses with stand-out data enrichment solutions to link with targeted customers to boost revenue. The global sales intelligence engine FlashInfo endows enterprises with a powerful B2B intelligence database and helps discover customers in chosen TAM. It operates Perceptive AI, reasoning/meaningful interaction, and real-time decision-making to produce innovative results, improve business productivity and efficiency, and increase revenue. It connects businesses with relevant expansive and quality data around the globe without limitations.





FlashInfo covers more than 237 countries worldwide, with updated professional profiles and company information. It also boasts of an Advanced Prospects Filler, helping businesses to unlock contact info for over 500 million contacts and over 170 million enterprises. It uses Automating repetitive tasks for AI sales. By automating repetitive tasks like prospecting and lead generation, AI frees salespeople and focuses on more strategic initiatives. It also operates the Lead Scoring and Prioritization feature. This AI helps sales organizations prioritize and score leads based on the targeted likelihood.





By focusing on the most promising leads, salespeople close more deals.

Predictive Analytics: AI helps sales organizations predict customer behavior and identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities. By understanding how customers are likely to behave, salespeople can provide them with the products and services they need. Sales Process Optimization: AI helps sales organizations optimize their processes by identifying bottlenecks and inefficiencies. Organizations can close more deals and improve the customer experience by streamlining the sales process.

Sales Automation and Sales Productivity: By automating the sales process, AI helps organizations close more deals and improve sales productivity.





FlashInfo operates based on optimizing lead data, defining opportunities and goals, applying a dual lead scoring process, and focusing on the contact’s experience. This AI for sales Improves Sales Productivity. It automates repetitive tasks like prospecting and lead generation. AI helps salespeople focus on more strategic initiatives. As a result, sales organizations close more deals and improve sales productivity. It Increases Revenue: AI helps sales organizations close deals and increase revenue. By understanding customer behavior and identifying upsell and cross-sell opportunities, salespeople can provide customers with the necessary products and services.





It Enhances Consumer Experience: Artificial intelligent (AI) powered sales teams increasingly utilize interactive agents. It increases consumer engagement and places orders. It employs 52% of telecommunications organizations that already utilize chatbots to increase overall productivity and creates a more efficient and humanlike customer service experience. It Predicts Sales Pipeline. By understanding customer behavior, sales organizations predict the likelihood of closing a deal. As a result, organizations can have a more predictable sales pipeline and improved forecasting accuracy. It Improves Negotiation and Closing Process. AI assists salespeople in negotiating and closing. AI algorithms determine a client’s reservation price based on their size, sector, and past purchasing patterns and provide salespeople with applicable standards to use while negotiating with clients.







