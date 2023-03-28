U.S. markets closed

FLASK to Unveil the Beta Version of Its Web 3.0 GameFi Platform NAODA for Global Access

PR Newswire
·3 min read

The beta version of NAODA will be released on April 7, marking FLASK's first move towards expanding the Web 3.0 experience.

The platform's white paper will be released and special digital badges – known as POPs – will be issued, featuring unique artwork.

FLASK CEO plans to focus on fostering a community-driven platform with high user engagement.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FLASK has announced that the international beta of its Web 3.0 GameFi platform, NAODA (www.naoda.xyz), will be released on April 7, 2023.

FLASK to Unveil the Beta Version of Its Web 3.0 GameFi Platform NAODA for Global Access.
FLASK to Unveil the Beta Version of Its Web 3.0 GameFi Platform NAODA for Global Access.

FLASK has developed NAODA – a blockchain platform that will play an integral role in the company's blockchain game business – with the aim of providing high-quality, community-driven gaming experiences. NAODA aims to contribute to the Web 3.0 ecosystem and grow its community through its distinctive features and strategic partnerships.

"We are excited to take this step forward in expanding the Web 3.0 experience for users through NAODA's beta version, ahead of the platform's official release," said Lee Byoung-jae, CEO at FLASK. "We will continue to add new features to NAODA, including a marketplace, and form partnerships to foster a user-friendly community. We will maximize the utility of our POP collection, along with onboarding high-end games later this year."

The unique blockchain gaming platform features high-end RTS and FPS games developed by RedPill Studios and MetaEdition, two blockchain game studios that are part of the FLASK network.

Using Soulbound Tokens (SBTs), NAODA will issue Proof-of-Participation (POP) digital badges to users who take part. These badges serve as records of individual players' achievements spanning community, gaming, and platform features. NAODA's exclusive POP badges feature designer artworks, creating unique opportunities for both ownership and self-expression in Web 3.0. These POP badges also provide different levels of rewards, which can be redeemed as tokens to be used in NAODA's NFT Marketplace. As the platform evolves, earning POPs can provide opportunities to participate in future governance for NAODA's ecosystem.

In addition to the beta release, FLASK has released a white paper about the platform and its operations.

FLASK will release the official version of NAODA in the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, FLASK will be attending the world's largest blockchain event – '2023 Consensus' – in Austin, Texas, USA, from April 26-28 as an official sponsor. FLASK will issue special POP badges at the event for attendees who visit the company's booth.

About FLASK

FLASK, a KOSDAQ-listed company, is a technology company that was relaunched in 2022 with ambitions to lead in the expansion of blockchain and Web 3.0 technologies. The development of its blockchain-based game platform and game titles is driven by top talents with experience from leading companies including Kakao Games, NCSoft, and Neowiz. FLASK CEO Lee Byoung-jae was formerly General Manager at EA Studios Spearhead and at EA Seoul Studio for EA Korea, leading several projects for FIFA Online. Additional team members responsible for running the business include global talents from companies such as the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). FLASK plans to provide expanded GameFi services through an upcoming blockchain game platform NAODA and high-end games, which are scheduled for release in the first half of this year. Learn more at: https://flask.global/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flask-to-unveil-the-beta-version-of-its-web-3-0-gamefi-platform-naoda-for-global-access-301782079.html

SOURCE FLASK

