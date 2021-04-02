Flat Carbon Steel Market to Reach $938.5 Billion by 2027

Project Details: - StrategyR - A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. - Project Edition: 7. - Influencer Pool: 502. - MarketGlass™ Platform - Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.

New York, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flat Carbon Steel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960928/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.

- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.



Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.

Abstract:

- Global Flat Carbon Steel Market to Reach $938.5 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flat Carbon Steel estimated at US$802.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$938.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hot-Rolled Coils, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$347.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plates segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $217.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR

- The Flat Carbon Steel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$217.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$185.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.

- Galvanized Coils Segment to Record 2% CAGR

- In the global Galvanized Coils segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$102.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$114.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$126.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Story continues

ArcelorMittal

JFE Holdings, Inc.

JSW Steel Ltd.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

POSCO

Tata Steel Ltd.

ThyssenKrupp AG

United States Steel Corporation

voestalpine AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960928/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Flat Carbon Steel

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon Steel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hot-Rolled Coils

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Hot-Rolled Coils by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hot-Rolled Coils by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Plates by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Plates by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Plates by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Galvanized Coils

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Galvanized Coils by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Galvanized Coils by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Cold-Rolled Coils

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Cold-Rolled Coils by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cold-Rolled Coils by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Tinplates by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Tinplates by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Tinplates by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Pre-Painted Steel

Coils by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Pre-Painted Steel Coils by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Pre-Painted Steel Coils

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Building &

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Building & Infrastructure

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Building &

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive &

Other Transport by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Automotive & Other

Transport by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive & Other

Transport by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Mechanical Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Flat Carbon Steel

by Product - Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils,

Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel by Product -

Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils, Cold-Rolled

Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon Steel by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot-Rolled

Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils, Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates

and Pre-Painted Steel Coils for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Flat Carbon Steel

by Application - Building & Infrastructure, Automotive & Other

Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel by

Application - Building & Infrastructure, Automotive & Other

Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Infrastructure, Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical

Equipment and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Flat Carbon

Steel by Product - Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils,

Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel by

Product - Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils,

Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon Steel by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot-Rolled

Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils, Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates

and Pre-Painted Steel Coils for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Flat Carbon

Steel by Application - Building & Infrastructure, Automotive &

Other Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel by

Application - Building & Infrastructure, Automotive & Other

Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Infrastructure, Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical

Equipment and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Flat Carbon Steel

by Product - Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils,

Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel by

Product - Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils,

Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon Steel by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot-Rolled

Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils, Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates

and Pre-Painted Steel Coils for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Flat Carbon Steel

by Application - Building & Infrastructure, Automotive & Other

Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel by

Application - Building & Infrastructure, Automotive & Other

Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Infrastructure, Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical

Equipment and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Flat Carbon Steel

by Product - Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils,

Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel by

Product - Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils,

Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon Steel by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot-Rolled

Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils, Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates

and Pre-Painted Steel Coils for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Flat Carbon Steel

by Application - Building & Infrastructure, Automotive & Other

Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel by

Application - Building & Infrastructure, Automotive & Other

Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Infrastructure, Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical

Equipment and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Flat Carbon

Steel by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon Steel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Flat Carbon

Steel by Product - Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils,

Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel by

Product - Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils,

Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon Steel by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot-Rolled

Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils, Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates

and Pre-Painted Steel Coils for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Flat Carbon

Steel by Application - Building & Infrastructure, Automotive &

Other Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel by

Application - Building & Infrastructure, Automotive & Other

Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Infrastructure, Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical

Equipment and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Flat Carbon

Steel by Product - Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils,

Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel by

Product - Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils,

Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon Steel by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot-Rolled

Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils, Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates

and Pre-Painted Steel Coils for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Flat Carbon

Steel by Application - Building & Infrastructure, Automotive &

Other Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel by

Application - Building & Infrastructure, Automotive & Other

Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Infrastructure, Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical

Equipment and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Flat Carbon

Steel by Product - Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils,

Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel by

Product - Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils,

Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon Steel by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot-Rolled

Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils, Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates

and Pre-Painted Steel Coils for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Flat Carbon

Steel by Application - Building & Infrastructure, Automotive &

Other Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel by

Application - Building & Infrastructure, Automotive & Other

Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Infrastructure, Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical

Equipment and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Flat Carbon Steel

by Product - Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils,

Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel by

Product - Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils,

Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon Steel by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot-Rolled

Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils, Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates

and Pre-Painted Steel Coils for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Flat Carbon Steel

by Application - Building & Infrastructure, Automotive & Other

Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel by

Application - Building & Infrastructure, Automotive & Other

Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Infrastructure, Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical

Equipment and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Flat Carbon Steel by

Product - Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils,

Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel by Product -

Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils, Cold-Rolled Coils,

Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon Steel by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot-Rolled

Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils, Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates

and Pre-Painted Steel Coils for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Flat Carbon Steel by

Application - Building & Infrastructure, Automotive & Other

Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel by

Application - Building & Infrastructure, Automotive & Other

Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Infrastructure, Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical

Equipment and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Flat Carbon Steel

by Product - Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils,

Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel by

Product - Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils,

Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon Steel by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot-Rolled

Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils, Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates

and Pre-Painted Steel Coils for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Flat Carbon Steel

by Application - Building & Infrastructure, Automotive & Other

Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel by

Application - Building & Infrastructure, Automotive & Other

Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Infrastructure, Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical

Equipment and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Flat Carbon

Steel by Product - Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils,

Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel by

Product - Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils,

Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon Steel by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot-Rolled

Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils, Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates

and Pre-Painted Steel Coils for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Flat Carbon

Steel by Application - Building & Infrastructure, Automotive &

Other Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel by

Application - Building & Infrastructure, Automotive & Other

Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon Steel by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &

Infrastructure, Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical

Equipment and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Flat

Carbon Steel by Product - Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized

Coils, Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel

by Product - Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils,

Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon

Steel by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils, Cold-Rolled Coils,

Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Flat

Carbon Steel by Application - Building & Infrastructure,

Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel

by Application - Building & Infrastructure, Automotive & Other

Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon

Steel by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Infrastructure, Automotive & Other Transport,

Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Flat

Carbon Steel by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon

Steel by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Flat

Carbon Steel by Product - Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized

Coils, Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel

by Product - Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils,

Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon

Steel by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils, Cold-Rolled Coils,

Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 115: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Flat

Carbon Steel by Application - Building & Infrastructure,

Automotive & Other Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel

by Application - Building & Infrastructure, Automotive & Other

Transport, Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Flat Carbon

Steel by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Infrastructure, Automotive & Other Transport,

Mechanical Equipment and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Flat Carbon

Steel by Product - Hot-Rolled Coils, Plates, Galvanized Coils,

Cold-Rolled Coils, Tinplates and Pre-Painted Steel Coils -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Australia Historic Review for Flat Carbon Steel by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960928/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



