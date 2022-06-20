U.S. markets closed

Flat Glass Coatings Market Driven by Rising Demand for Renewable Energy and Escalating R&D to Improve Solar Power Generation Efficiency, Evaluates Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

“North America has remained the primary consumer of flat glass coatings, and the U.S. leads from the front, with the developing automobile and construction sectors remaining vital contributors,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

United States, Rockville, MD: , June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR’s (a market research and competitive intelligence provider) recently released report on flat glass coatings, the global market is poised to be worth US$ 2.16 Bn in 2022, and surge ahead at a CAGR of roughly 20.2% from 2022 to 2032. Increased demand for flat glass coatings from the solar power generation, mirror manufacturing, and automobile manufacturing industries is majorly driving market expansion.

There has been growing demand for smart mirrors, which, in turn, would require innovative glass coatings to go in sync with smart mirror coating requirements. Additionally, growing demand for sustainable energy, reduced carbon footprint, and favorable government regulations aimed at lowering fossil fuel usage are expected to move the solar power sector forward. As these coatings improve the overall efficiency and life of solar panels, demand is poised to grow at a rapid pace over the decade.

Flat glass coatings in solar projects are expected to be in high demand in the solar module manufacturing industry. Solar panels are becoming more popular as people become highly aware of sustainable energy sources. Besides, nano coatings are expected to become more popular in automotive applications as manufacturers continue to target end users and develop custom products suited to clients’ requirements.

For more insights into the Market, Get A Sample of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6321

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • By resin type, polyurethane flat glass coatings are projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 6.16 Bn over the forecast period of 2022-2032.

  • By product type, solvent based coatings accounted for 54.7% market share in 2022.

  • Among the applications, demand for mirror coatings is anticipated to expand around 8.2X in market value by 2032.

  • Architectural coatings are poised to create an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 1.49 Bn by 2032.

  • North America is set to hold around 28.3% share in the global flat glass coatings market by 2032.

  • Europe is predicted to provide an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 2.62 Bn by 2032.

Competition Landscape

Arkema, Apogee Enterprises, Bee Cool Glass Coatings, DOW Corning, FENZI, Ferro Corporation, Sherwin-Williams Company, Vitro Architectural Glass, Nippon Paint, SunGuard, Hesse, Diamon-Fusion International, Nano-Care Deutschland, Sunguard, and Tribos Coatings are major manufacturers of flat glass coatings.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=6321

Key Segments of Flat Glass Coatings Industry Survey

  • Flat Glass Coatings Market by Resin:

    • Polyurethane Flat Glass Coatings

    • Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings

    • Acrylic Flat Glass Coatings

    • Other Resins

  • Flat Glass Coatings Market by Product Type:

    • Solvent-based Flat Glass Coatings

    • Water-based Flat Glass Coatings

    • Nano Flat Glass Coatings

  • Flat Glass Coatings Market by Application:

    • Mirror Coatings

    • Solar Power

    • Architectural

    • Automotive

    • Other Applications

  • Flat Glass Coatings Market by Region:

    • North America Flat Glass Coatings Market

    • Latin America Flat Glass Coatings Market

    • Europe Flat Glass Coatings Market

    • East Asia Flat Glass Coatings Market

    • South Asia & Oceania Flat Glass Coatings Market

    • Middle East & Africa Flat Glass Coatings Market

Winning Strategy

A vital strategy for flat glass coating suppliers has been to set up manufacturing facilities in high-potential locations and invest in the research and development of innovative coatings that are customized to the requirements of end users.

Manufacturers should obviously increase their production capacity, and, as a result, aim to offer innovative products that are tailored to the custom needs of end users, with focus on sustainability. Additionally, collaborations with end users should remain a vital strategy for manufacturers, as they would become aware of the needs of consumers, and, in turn, develop application-specific products, thereby catering to diverse customers across geographies.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6321

More Valuable Insights On Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the flat glass coatings market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of resin (polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic, other resins), product type (solvent-based, water-based, nano coatings), and application (mirror coatings, solar power, architectural, automotive, other applications), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

About the Chemicals & Materials Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Chemicals and Materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the Chemical and Materials industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Global Textile Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global sales of textile is likely to garner a market value of US$ 995 Bn in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.77% by accumulating a market value of US$ 1,440 Bn through the assessment period 2022-2032

Bonded Magnet Market Outlook (2022-2032)-The global bonded magnet market is estimated at US$ 5.1 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 10.9 Bn by 2032, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global super absorbent polymers (SAP) market saw steady growth at 3.5% CAGR over the past half-decade and is set to be valued over US$ 6 Bn in 2022.

Cryogenic Ethylene Market Outlook (2022-2032) - Worldwide consumption of cryogenic ethylene is estimated at US$ 4.78 Bn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis has revealed that, the global cryogenic ethylene market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 11.53 Bn by 2032

Ammonium Sulfate Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global ammonium sulfate market was worth US$ 3.31 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach US$ 4.9 Billion by 2032. As of 2022, the industry is forecast to reach US$ 3.43 Billion, representing an annual increase worth 3.7% from 2021.

Abrasives Market Outlook (2021-2031) - The global abrasives market was valued at US$ 54.03 Bn in 2020. Consumption of abrasives is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach a market valuation of US$ 97.7 Bn by the end of 2031.

Biodiesel Market Outlook (2021-2031) - The global biodiesel market reached a valuation of US$ 90.4 Bn in 2020. Demand for biodiesel is slated to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach US$ 187.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

Agricultural Fumigants Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global Agricultural Fumigants Market is estimated at US$ 1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global Anticoagulant rodenticides Market is estimated at US$ 720.4 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.3% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Flock Adhesive Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global Flock Adhesive market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.6 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


