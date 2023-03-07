U.S. markets open in 8 hours 35 minutes

Flat Glass Coatings Market Size worth $7455.8 Million by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·10 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research analyses that the Flat Glass Coatings Market was valued at $1986.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of $7455.8 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Flat Glass Coatings Market Overview

The flat glass coatings market refers to the market for coatings that are applied on flat glass surfaces to enhance their properties and performance. Flat glass is widely used in various industries, including construction, automotive, and electronics, due to its versatility, durability, and transparency. Flat glass coatings can provide a range of benefits, such as energy efficiency, thermal insulation, UV protection, scratch resistance, and self-cleaning properties.

The market for flat glass coatings is driven by the growing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable buildings, the increasing use of flat glass in automotive and electronic applications, and the development of advanced coating technologies. The construction industry is the largest end-use market for flat glass coatings, with applications in windows, facades, and solar panels. The automotive industry is also a significant end-use market, with applications in windshields, mirrors, and sunroofs.

The global flat glass coatings market is expected to grow at a steady rate in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of green buildings and the growing demand for energy-efficient vehicles. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for flat glass coatings, driven by the rapid urbanization and industrialization in the region. Other key markets include North America and Europe.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 1986.2 Million

Revenue Forecast by 2028

USD 7455.8 Million

CAGR

20.8% from 2022 to 2028

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2028

Key Players

Fenzi, Arkema, Ferro, Vitro, Sherwin-Williams, Nippon Paint, Nano-Care Deutschland, Hesse, Tribos Coatings, Apogee Enterprises (Viracon), CCM GmbH, Glas Trösch, Nanoshine, Diamon-Fusion, Casix, Warren Paint & Color, Nanonix Japan, Anhui Sinograce Chemical, Yantai Jialong Nano Industry, Sunguard (Guardian Glass), Advanced Nanotech Lab, Pearl Nano, Nanotech Coatings, Bee Cool Glass Coatings, DOW Corning

Customization Options

Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Key Highlights

The global flat glass coatings market is expected to grow at a steady rate, driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable buildings and the growing use of flat glass in automotive and electronic applications.

The construction industry is the largest end-use market for flat glass coatings, accounting for the majority of the market share, followed by the automotive and electronics industries.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for flat glass coatings, driven by the rapid urbanization and industrialization in the region.

Energy-efficient coatings, such as low-E coatings and solar control coatings, are expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings.

The development of advanced coating technologies, such as nanotechnology, is expected to drive the growth of the market by providing enhanced performance and durability.

Self-cleaning coatings are also gaining popularity, particularly in the construction industry, as they reduce the need for maintenance and cleaning, which can be expensive and time-consuming.

Regional Overview

North America: The North American market for flat glass coatings is driven by the growing demand for energy-efficient buildings and the increasing adoption of green building standards. The United States is the largest market in the region, followed by Canada and Mexico.

Europe: The European market for flat glass coatings is driven by the stringent regulations on energy efficiency and carbon emissions, as well as the growing demand for sustainable buildings. The major markets in the region include Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific market for flat glass coatings is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market, driven by the rapid urbanization and industrialization in the region. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries are the major markets in the region.

Latin America: The Latin American market for flat glass coatings is driven by the growing demand for energy-efficient buildings and the increasing adoption of sustainable building standards. Brazil and Mexico are the largest markets in the region.

Middle East & Africa: The Middle East & Africa market for flat glass coatings is driven by the growing construction activities and the increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings in the region. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Egypt are the major markets in the region.

Top Players in the Flat Glass Coatings Market:

  • Fenzi

  • Arkema

  • Ferro

  • Vitro

  • Sherwin-Williams

  • Nippon Paint

  • Nano-Care Deutschland

  • Hesse

  • Tribos Coatings

  • Apogee Enterprises (Viracon)

  • CCM GmbH

  • Glas Trösch

  • Nanoshine

  • Diamon-Fusion

  • Casix

  • Warren Paint & Color

  • Nanonix Japan

  • Anhui Sinograce Chemical

  • Yantai Jialong Nano Industry

  • Sunguard (Guardian Glass)

  • Advanced Nanotech Lab

  • Pearl Nano

  • Nanotech Coatings

  • Bee Cool Glass Coatings

  • DOW Corning

Drivers

Growing demand for energy-efficient buildings: There is an increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings due to the rising awareness of environmental sustainability and the need to reduce energy consumption. Flat glass coatings play a vital role in improving the energy efficiency of buildings by reducing the amount of heat that enters or escapes from the building through windows and other glass surfaces.

Increasing use of flat glass in automotive and electronic applications: The automotive and electronics industries are among the major end-users of flat glass. Flat glass coatings are used to enhance the performance and durability of flat glass in these applications, such as windshields, mirrors, and display screens.

Development of advanced coating technologies: The development of advanced coating technologies, such as nanotechnology, is driving the growth of the flat glass coatings market by providing enhanced performance and durability. Advanced coatings also offer additional functionalities, such as self-cleaning properties and anti-reflective properties.

Stringent regulations on energy efficiency: Governments around the world are introducing regulations and standards to promote energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. This is driving the demand for energy-efficient building materials, including flat glass coatings.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization: The rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, are driving the demand for flat glass coatings. The increasing construction activities and infrastructure development in these countries are creating significant opportunities for the market players.

Restraint

High costs of flat glass coatings: The high cost of flat glass coatings compared to traditional glass is a significant challenge for the market. The added cost of coatings can limit the adoption of energy-efficient glass in buildings, especially in developing countries.

Technical limitations of coatings: Some coatings can interfere with the optical clarity of glass, affecting the aesthetic appeal of the building. Coatings can also reduce the amount of natural light that enters the building, affecting the overall well-being of occupants.

Competition from alternative materials: Other materials, such as plastics and composites, are increasingly being used as alternatives to glass in some applications, such as automotive and electronic displays. These materials can offer similar properties at a lower cost and lighter weight.

Disposal and recycling challenges: Flat glass coatings can pose a challenge for recycling and disposal due to their complex composition and potential hazardous components. The lack of established recycling processes can result in increased waste generation and environmental impact.

COVID-19 pandemic: The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the construction and automotive industries, which are major end-users of flat glass coatings. The slowdown in construction activities and reduced demand for automobiles has led to a decline in the demand for flat glass coatings.

Opportunities

Growing demand for smart glass: Smart glass is a type of flat glass that can change its optical properties in response to external stimuli. This technology is gaining traction in various applications, including automotive, architecture, and electronics. The growing demand for smart glass presents significant opportunities for the flat glass coatings market.

Increasing focus on sustainability: There is a growing focus on sustainability in the construction industry, with the adoption of green building standards and sustainable design practices. Flat glass coatings can play a vital role in improving the energy efficiency of buildings and reducing their carbon footprint, creating significant opportunities for the market.

Advancements in coating technology: The development of advanced coating technologies, such as self-cleaning and anti-reflective coatings, can enhance the functionality and durability of flat glass coatings, creating additional opportunities for the market.

Emerging markets: The emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa offer significant growth potential for the flat glass coatings market. The increasing construction activities and infrastructure development in these regions create significant opportunities for the market players.

Integration with renewable energy technologies: The integration of flat glass coatings with renewable energy technologies, such as solar panels and energy storage systems, can create additional opportunities for the market. Flat glass coatings can enhance the efficiency of these technologies and reduce the overall energy consumption of buildings and other applications.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

  • What is the current size and projected growth of the flat glass coatings market, and what factors are driving this growth?

  • What are the key end-user industries for flat glass coatings, and what are the major application areas within these industries?

  • What are the different types of flat glass coatings available in the market, and what are their unique properties and advantages?

  • What are the key regions and countries driving demand for flat glass coatings, and what are the growth prospects in these regions?

  • Who are the major players in the flat glass coatings market, and what are their key strategies, products, and services?

  • What are the major technological advancements and trends in the flat glass coatings market, and how are they impacting the industry?

  • What are the major challenges faced by the flat glass coatings market, and how can these challenges be addressed?

  • What are the major opportunities and future prospects for the flat glass coatings market, and how can market players capitalize on them?

  • What is the regulatory landscape for flat glass coatings, and how are regulations impacting the industry?

  • What are the major environmental and sustainability considerations for the flat glass coatings market, and how are market players addressing these issues?

Flat Glass Coatings Market Segmentation

By Resin Type

  • Polyurethane

  • Epoxy

  • Acrylic

  • Others

By Technology

  • Solvent-Based

  • Water-Based

  • Nano Coatings

By Application

  • Mirror Coatings

  • Solar Power

  • Architectural

  • Automotive & Application

  • Decorative

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

