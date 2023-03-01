U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

Flat Glass Global Market Report 2023: Focus on Key Players Sisecam Group, AGC Inc, Fuyao Glass Industry Group, Vitro S.A.B. and Compagnie De Saint-Gobain

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flat Glass Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo



The global flat glass market grew from $84,151.02 million in 2016 to $120,413.99 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.43%. The market is expected to grow to $170,109.5 million in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.15%, and to $249,632.87 million in 2031 at a compound annual growth rate of 7.97%.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the strong economic growth in emerging markets, increasing industrialization and manufacturing and growth in solar energy installations.

Going forward, the global population growth and urbanization, growth in the construction industry, growing demand for electronic displays and increasing investments will drive the market growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the flat glass market in the future include new alternatives in the market and increasing raw material prices.

The flat glass market is segmented by product into basic float glass, toughened glass, coated glass, laminated glass, extra clear glass and other products. The basic float glass market was the largest segment of the flat glass market segmented by product, accounting for 29.99% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the laminated glass market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the flat glass market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 8.50% during 2021-2026.

The flat glass market is also segmented by end-use industry into construction and infrastructure, automotive and transportation, solar energy and other end-use industries. The construction and infrastructure market was the largest segment of the flat glass market segmented by end-use industry, accounting for 60.28% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the construction and infrastructure market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the flat glass market segmented by end-use industry, at a CAGR of 7.45% during 2021-2026.

The flat glass market is also segmented by process into float, rolled and sheet. The float market was the largest segment of the flat glass market segmented by process, accounting for 90.32% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the rolled market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the flat glass market segmented by process, at a CAGR of 7.52% during 2021-2026.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the flat glass market, accounting for 33.09% of the total in 2021. It was followed by Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the flat glass market will be Asia-Pacific and North America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.58% and 7.72% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.05% and 5.33% respectively.

The top growth potential in the flat glass market by product will arise in the basic float glass segment, which will gain $14,787.26 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top growth potential in the flat glass market by end-use industry will arise in the construction and infrastructure segment, which will gain $31,378.84 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top growth potential in the flat glass market by process will arise in the float segment, which will gain $45,065.69 million of global annual sales by 2026.

Market-trend-based strategies for the flat glass market companies to follow include: focus on partnerships and collaborations, focus on artificial intelligence in flat glass manufacturing, focus on product innovations, focus on use of advanced digital camera systems in glass production and increasing focus on solar glass.

Player-adopted strategies in the flat glass market include investing in expanding and opening new production sites, strengthening product portfolio by launching new products and strengthening their business by expanding in new geographic regions.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the flat glass companies to focus on product innovations, increase focus on solar glass, use of artificial intelligence (AI), expand in emerging markets, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to target fast-growing end-use industries

This report describes and explains the flat glass market and covers 2016-2021, termed the historic period, and 2021-2026 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2026-2031. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.


Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Basic Float Glass; Toughened Glass; Coated Glass; Laminated Glass; Extra Clear Glass And Other Products
2) By Process: Float; Rolled Sheet
3) By End User: Construction And Infrastructure; Automotive And Transportation; Solar Energy And Other End-Use Industries

Companies Mentioned: Sisecam Group; AGC Inc.; Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.; Vitro S.A.B. De C.V.; Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.

Countries: China; Australia; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; USA; Brazil; France; Germany; UK; Russia

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time-series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; flat glass indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Sisecam Group

  • AGC Inc.

  • Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

  • Vitro S.A.B. De C.V.

  • Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q2nfbh-glass-global?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flat-glass-global-market-report-2023-focus-on-key-players-sisecam-group-agc-inc-fuyao-glass-industry-group-vitro-sab-and-compagnie-de-saint-gobain-301758877.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

