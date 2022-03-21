U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

Flat Glass Market Outlook 2022: Prices, Manufacturers, Trends, and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.
·8 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Saint Gobain, PPG Industries, Corning International, AGC Co., Kyocera Co., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Guardian Industries, Fuyao Glass Industry Group, Vitro Glass, China Glass Holdings, JSC "RGC", Pegasus Glass, Insaco, Technical Glass Products, General Glass International, Hongxing Glass Congo SARL, Obeikan Glass Company, Emirates Float Glass LLC, AVIC Sanxin Co., Interpane Glas Industrie AG, Lanxin Glass Co., Usmania Glass Sheet Factory

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Flat Glass - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Flat Glass Market Statistics

Imports

10,703.3 Million USD

Exports

10,493.7 Million USD

Top Importers

China, Hong Kong SAR, Canada

Top Exporters

China, Germany, Japan

Flat Glass Market Size

For the third year in a row, the global flat glass market recorded growth in sales value, which increased by X% to $X in 2021. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2014 when the market value increased by X% y-o-y. Global consumption peaked in 2021 and is likely to see gradual growth in the immediate term. REQUEST FREE DATA

Flat Glass Production

In value terms, flat glass production totaled $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with only minor fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2019 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global production reached the peak level in 2021 and is expected to retain growth in the immediate term. REQUEST FREE DATA

Flat Glass Exports

Exports

In 2021, overseas shipments of flat glass decreased by -X% to X square meters, falling for the third year in a row after two years of growth. Overall, exports showed a slight contraction. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global exports reached the peak figure at X square meters in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2021, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

In value terms, flat glass exports fell to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, exports continue to indicate a mild decline. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global exports peaked at $X in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Exports by Country

In 2021, China (X square meters), distantly followed by Germany (X square meters), Russia (X square meters), France (X square meters) and the U.S. (X square meters) were the largest exporters of flat glass, together achieving X% of total exports. The following exporters - Belgium (X square meters), Poland (X square meters), Saudi Arabia (X square meters), Belarus (X square meters), Japan (X square meters), Bulgaria (X square meters), Iran (X square meters) and Italy (X square meters) - together shaped X% of total exports.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in Russia, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, China ($X) remains the largest flat glass supplier worldwide, comprising X% of global exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Germany ($X), with a X% share of global exports. It was followed by Japan, with a X% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value in China amounted to +X%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Germany (-X% per year) and Japan (-X% per year).

Export Prices by Country

The average flat glass export price stood at $X per square meter in 2021, which is down by -X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the export price, however, showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, average export prices reached the peak figure at $X per square meter in 2010; however, from 2011 to 2021, export prices remained at a lower figure.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Japan ($X per square meter), while Iran ($X per square meter) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced mixed trends in the export price figures.

Flat Glass Imports

Imports

After two years of decline, supplies from abroad of flat glass increased by X% to X square meters in 2021. In general, total imports indicated pronounced growth from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, imports decreased by -X% against 2017 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2016 when imports increased by X% y-o-y. Global imports peaked at X square meters in 2017; however, from 2018 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, flat glass imports shrank slightly to $X in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010 when imports increased by X% against the previous year. Global imports peaked at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, imports failed to regain the momentum.

Imports by Country

In 2021, Hong Kong SAR (X square meters), followed by China (X square meters) were the key importers of flat glass, together comprising X% of total imports. Canada (X square meters), Poland (X square meters), South Korea (X square meters), Ukraine (X square meters), Germany (X square meters), Turkey (X square meters), Belgium (X square meters), Austria (X square meters), the U.S. (X square meters), India (X square meters) and France (X square meters) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in Hong Kong SAR, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, China ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported flat glass worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Hong Kong SAR ($X), with a X% share of global imports. It was followed by Canada, with a X% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of value in China stood at +X%. The remaining importing countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: Hong Kong SAR (+X% per year) and Canada (+X% per year).

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average flat glass import price amounted to $X per square meter, declining by -X% against the previous year. Overall, the import price recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2019 when the average import price increased by X% year-to-year. Global import price peaked at $X per square meter in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, import prices failed to regain the momentum.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was China ($X per square meter), while Ukraine ($X per square meter) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io
Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

  • cast glass and rolled glass, non-wired sheets, coloured through the mass (body tinted), opacified, flashed or having an absorbent, reflecting or non-reflecting layer;

  • cast glass and rolled glass, non-wired sheets, (excluding those coloured throughout the mass (body tinted) opacified, flashed or having an absorbent or reflecting layer);

  • cast glass and rolled glass, wired sheets, whether or not having an absorbent or reflecting layer but not otherwise worked;

  • cast glass and rolled glass, profiles, not otherwise worked;

  • drawn and blown glass, in sheets, coloured throughout the mass (body tinted), opacified, flashed or having an absorbent, reflecting or non-reflecting layer, but not otherwise worked;

  • drawn and blown glass, in sheets, (other than glass coloured throughout the mass (body tinted), opacified, flashed or having an absorbent, reflecting or non-reflecting layer);

  • float glass and surface ground or polished glass, in sheets, non-wired, having an absorbent reflecting or non-reflecting layer;

  • float glass and surface ground or polished glass, in sheets, non-wired, coloured throughout the mass (body tinted), opacified, flashed or merely surface ground;

  • float glass and surface ground or polished glass, in sheets, non-wired, (other than coloured throughout the mass (body tinted), opacified, flashed or merely surface ground);

  • float glass and surface ground or polished glass, in sheets, wired glass, whether or not having an absorbent or reflecting layer.

Related Links

Flat Glass Market

Worked Flat Glass Market

Glass Fiber Fabrics Market

Safety Glass Market

Glass Smallware Market

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


