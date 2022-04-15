Flat Glass Market size to grow by 23.86 Mn MT | 65% market share occupied by APAC | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flat glass market size is expected to increase by 23.86 million MT between 2019 and 2024. The market observed a YOY growth of 3.64% in 2020 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the growth of the market. The report also offers a comprehensive analysis on the vendor landscape and the key products offered by prominent vendors.
The global flat glass market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AGC Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., and Vitro SAB De CV are some of the major market participants.
The rising demand from the solar energy sector will offer immense growth opportunities for market vendors. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Flat Glass Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Type
End-user
Geography
By type, the float glass segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the superior properties of float glass such as the high degree of light transmission, the ability to be produced in a range of colors, the ability to be produced in a range of opacities, and good chemical inertness. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. Similarly, by end-users, the construction industry will exhibit maximum demand for flat glass over the forecast period.
In terms of geography, APAC will have the largest share of the market. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing construction of buildings, malls, commercial complexes, offices, hospitals, data centers, and telecom centers. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for flat glass in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Flat Glass Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist flat glass market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the flat glass market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the flat glass market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flat glass market vendors
Flat Glass Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
Market growth 2020-2024
23.86 million MT
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.64
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 65%
Key consumer countries
China, US, India, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AGC Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., and Vitro SAB De CV
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
