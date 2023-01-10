U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,908.25
    -5.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,611.00
    -59.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,169.25
    -16.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,802.20
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.24
    -0.39 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.30
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    -0.28 (-1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.20
    +1.07 (+5.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2173
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9300
    +0.0640 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,246.72
    +36.16 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.62
    +1.32 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,703.08
    -21.86 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

Flat Glass Market Size & Share - Business Review, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies

Exactitude Consultancy
·8 min read

Flat Glass Market size was valued at 136.58 billion in 2020 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.4% through 2021 to 2029, the Flat Glass market is reaching nearly 238.71 billion by 2029.

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Flat Glass Market.

Market Overview

Flat glass is often used to make windows, doors, mirrors, and solar panels. It is also known as sheet or plate glass. Sand, soda ash, and silica are melted into a liquid and then distributed to the desired thickness. To obtain the required result, the molten liquid is cooled. To assure structural robustness, flat glass is created by regulated heat and chemical reactions.

The demand for flat glass is rising due to the increasing investment towards infrastructure such as construction of eco-friendly green buildings, which aid in minimizing the carbon emissions into the environment. Also, factors such as, increasing urbanization, expanding real estate sector, product innovation, growing use of solar panels, photovoltaic modules, and e-glass are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing trend of replacing building exteriors with laminated flat glass owing to its toughness and wide usage in offices due to its ability to propagate natural day light inside the office contribute towards the growth of the market.

Need to reduce the carbon footprint coupled with initiatives from regulatory bodies is driving the demand for a range of various types of glass such as low emissivity windows and energy saving glass range. Likewise, end-use sectors such as electric vehicles and housing schemes from the government are anticipated to be key drift expanding the global flat glass industry.

In addition, the market is expected to rise due to concerns regarding environmental conservation and waste management and glass recyclability promoting its use in different end-use applications. Glass is a key material for building without which modern high-rise luxury living would not be possible.

Get Live Sample Copy of Flat Glass Market->
https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2805/flat-glass-market/#request-a-sample

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast Period 2022-2029 CAGR

6.4%

2029 Value Projection

238.71 billion

Base Year

2021

Flat Glass Market Size in 2021

136.58 billion

Historical Data For

2019-2021

Segments Covered

By Product, By Application, By Technology, By Type, By Raw Material, By End-User.

Drivers

Solar energy is the fastest growing renewable energy across the globe with countries racing for asserting their dominance in the burgeoning market. Expansion of the solar and construction industries is predicted to drive the growth of the flat glass market. In addition, solar panel flat glass has a relative impact on the yield of solar photovoltaic systems and its properties such as low reflection, high transmissibility, and better functioning. All these properties of flat glass are the major drivers of the market. Rising penetration of solar energy installations along with supportive government regulations are likely to propel the industry value for flat glass during the upcoming years.

The surge in per-capita disposable incomes coupled with the hike in automotive production is likely to fuel the demand in the flat glass business. Industry demand may witness significant growth due to large-scale automotive production and technological market developments, and demand for lightweight vehicles around the world.

Flat glass is majorly used in window panels as this transparent and versatile material is gaining traction into the construction of facades, doors, walls etc. Additionally, rapid industrialization is encouraging the installation of this type of glass in commercial buildings for energy conservation by maximizing the use of natural light and it is expected to drive the market.

Opportunities 

The demand for flat glass is rising and expected to rise more during the forecasted period. With the growing personal disposable income, people prefer appealing and attractive infrastructures which provide growth opportunities for the flat glass market. The increasing demand for luxury construction is another opportunity for the growth of the market.

Restraints

The demand for the flat glass market is increasing constantly but some factors restrict the growth of the market. The fluctuations in the price of raw materials are used to hinder the growth of the flat glass market. The increasing pollution during the manufacturing process coupled with high consumption of energy during the manufacturing process hampers the growth of the market.

The major restraint of the industry will be the slow rate of automotive sector, due to decline in demand for vehicles. Furthermore, owing to the high cost of laminated flat glass, the industry is likely to witness decline in growth rate during the forecast period. On the contrary, insulated flat glass is mostly used for industrial and commercial building constructions, thus augmenting the demand for flat glass.

A critical challenge hindering the growth of the flat glass market is the regulations imposed by the government on carbon emissions. The release of harmful gases such as sulfur oxides and nitrous oxides during the decomposition of sulfur and nitrogen compounds contribute to the acidification and formation of smog, becoming a major factor for environmental pollution. Additionally, the evaporation of raw materials and molten glass releases particles in the atmosphere and is harmful to humans as well as animals. Hence, the above factors may inhibit the growth of the market.

Value Chain Analysis

The demand for flat glass is increasing tremendously owing to various benefits associated with the use of flat glass in various unique architectural designs. It helps in protection from harmful UV rays and is largely used in kitchen appliances, glass facades, elevators, sliding doors, skylights, showcases, and many others.

Flat Glass Market

By Product

  • Basic

  • Tempered

  • Toughened Glass

  • Laminated

  • Insulated

  • Extra Clear Glass

  • Coated

  • Others

Laminated glass market was surpassed USD 32 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2027 owing to the growing construction & automotive industries. Automakers have long used laminated glass to match their windshields to improve the sound absorption and reflectance of infrared and ultraviolet light. High-end cars use laminated backlights with tungsten wire embedded in the defrost. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the laminated glass market negatively. Halt in the construction and infrastructure projects and automobile production during lockdown has mainly affected the market growth.

In terms of volume, the insulated product segment dominated the global market, accounting for more than 44.0 % in 2021. The demand for curtain walls, storefronts, overhead glazing, non-vision places, and commercial and operable windows is expected to continue to drive the segment's growth. Manufacturers have been forced to expand their manufacturing capacities in response to rising demand.

Tempered glass is another important product category, with uses in cookware, mobile phone screens, architectural elements, shower doors, and windows, among others. The demand for tempered products is increasing, hence production has increased. Such glass is known to be three to five times stronger than ordinary glass at the same thickness.

Furthermore, the coated segment is showcasing growth due to the properties offered by them, such as enhanced insulation, anti-reflection, hydrophobic, and self-cleaning properties. Coated glass helps in retaining the heat inside the building and improves solar gain, hence supporting the growth of the market.

The rapid increase in the demand for toughened glass in the domestic market has resulted in a cutback in exports by as much as 60% in the last couple of years.

By Application

  • Architectural

  • Automotive

  • Solar Panels

  • Others

Rising population, urbanization, and increasing disposable income are the few factors responsible for the rise in construction activities and infrastructural development around the world. In architectural application, this type of glass is prominently used indoors, in windows, and in facades due to its properties such as acoustic insulation, heat insulation, anti-reflection, and transmission of selective solar wavelengths. Hence, the growth of the market can be owed to the high demand from the construction industry.

Additionally, the growing demand from the automotive industry is further fueling the demand, globally. Besides the use of this type of glass in windshields, and mirrors. Increased spending of the consumers on automobiles acts as a contributing factor toward the growth of the automotive industry, thereby, increasing the demand.

By Technology

  • Float Glass

  • Sheet Glass

  • Rolled Glass

Float segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% over the forecast period.

By Type

  • Fabricated

  • Non-Fabricated

By Raw Material

  • Sand

  • Soda Ash

  • Recycled Glass

  • Dolomite

  • Limestone

  • Others

By End Use

  • Safety and Security

  • Solar Control

  • Others

Get Discount on Report@ ->
https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2805/flat-glass-market/#inquire-for-discount

Related Reports->

Recreational Boat Market

The global Recreational Boat Market will witness a CAGR of 6.4% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. It is expected to reach above USD 27.26 Billion by 2029 from USD 15.60 Billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7282/recreational-boat-market/

Flat Glass Coatings Market

The global Flat Glass Coatings Market is expected to grow at a 13.35% CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 2845.7 million by 2029 from USD 921.3 million in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/6297/flat-glass-coatings-market/

Vacuum Insulation Panel Market

The global vacuum insulation panel market is projected to reach USD 11.52 Billion by 2029 from USD 7.75 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2029.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4520/vacuum-insulation-panel-market/

Beamsplitters Market

The global beamsplitters market is expected to grow at a 17.21% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 624.2 million by 2029 from USD 149.5 million in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/11458/beamsplitters-market/

Calcium Silicate Insulation Market

Calcium silicate insulation market size was valued at USD 247 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 370.23 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2029.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10861/calcium-silicate-insulation-market/

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitude consultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com


Recommended Stories

  • Keurig K-Cup settlement: Today’s the final day to join the $10 million class-action suit

    If you have been making your morning cup of coffee using the popular Keurig (KDP) pods, aka K-Cups, then you may be entitled to some money. The beverage giant recently agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over claims the company made that its K-Cups were recyclable. As part of the settlement, Keurig has agreed to pay $10 million to purchasers.

  • World’s Biggest Chipmaker TSMC Misses Sales Forecasts as Demand Wanes

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. recorded its first quarterly revenue miss in two years, signaling the global decline in electronics demand is starting to catch up with the chip giant.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Insp

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • SoFi Technologies Is Already Profitable (Sort Of)

    In this video, I will be talking about SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and explaining how the core business might actually be profitable already. The stock is down 65% since the start of 2022, but management still guided for 50% year-over-year growth.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to produce a big inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same in 2023

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Dow Jones Reverses Lower Ahead Of Powell Speech; 7 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed lower Monday.

  • Novavax: John Jacobs to succeed Stanley Erck as CEO

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss John Jacobs replacing Stanley Erck as Novavax CEO.&nbsp;

  • Banks Are Fleeing Crypto. Bitcoin Investors Should Be Worried.

    Metropolitan Bank Holding (ticker: MCB), one of the earliest banks to delve into digital assets, says it’s closing out the part of its business that catered to crypto firms. The problem, in a nutshell, is that for Bitcoin and other digital assets to have any chance of becoming mainstream, banks—with their access to deep sources of liquidity and experience in facilitating payments—will have to be on board. In its announcement early Monday, the company, which is the parent of Metropolitan Commercial Bank, cited recent industry developments and the regulatory environment for the move.

  • ‘It just doesn’t work.’ The world’s best restaurant is shutting down as its owner calls the modern fine dining model ‘unsustainable’

    Head chef René Redzepi plans to reinvent Noma while declaring the fine dining model is “unsustainable.”

  • 4 More REITs Trading Below Book Value And Paying Dividends

    The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) all trade below their book value, and each one pays a dividend. If the Federal Reserve ever makes the pivot back to lowering interest rates, REITs such as these may be of interest to patient investors. While the wait continues for a change in the rate environment, an investor continues to receive a dividend. That’s the idea, anyway. It may or may not work out that way, but for those interested, here are the REITs: Medical Properties Trust Inc.

  • ‘It feels like I’m holding two full-time jobs:’ I’m 65, retired and have a $2,000 pension. I own rental properties, but they’re stressful to maintain. Should I keep them or sell?

    THE BIG MOVE Dear MarketWatch, I’m a 65-year-old married man in Southern California. I retired about 5 years ago, and have very little in pension payments of about $2,000 from my old job, without any medical benefits.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint Shares Jumped Today

    U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) company stocks took off today after what had been a relatively rough start to 2023. After the first week of the year, stocks of EV makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) along with charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) were down between 5% and 11%. Lucid and ChargePoint stocks were up 7% and 13.6%, respectively, at that time.

  • Stocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in stocks fizzled out after two Federal Reserve officials signaled that interest rates could top 5%, throwing some cold water on traders who saw a peak below that mark.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After S

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock Is Breaking Out

    For its part, Berkshire Hathaway has seen its shares outperform the S&P 500. Now, despite the recent underperformance of Apple -- Berkshire's largest position -- shares of Berkshire Hathaway are trying to break out. Before we dive into the setup, notice how Berkshire stock was hitting all-time highs in late March.

  • Why AMD, Intel, and Nvidia Stocks Popped Monday

    Certain semiconductor stocks do look attractive at their present prices. Intel stock, for example, costs less than 9 times trailing earnings currently. AMD and Nvidia, at 39 times and 60 times trailing earnings, respectively, may not be objectively cheap, but they are at least about 50% cheap-er than what they were selling for a year ago.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Says the Bear Market Is Expected to Continue in 2023 — Here Are 2 ‘Safe Haven’ Stocks That Analysts Like

    Feeling optimistic the new year will usher in a change in stock market dynamics and shift sentiment from bear to bull? Well, Leon Cooperman has some bad news for you. The billionaire investor has been a fully-fledged bear for a while now and 2023 has done little to change his stance. "Anybody looking for a new bull market any time soon is looking the wrong way,” Cooperman said. In fact, Cooperman thinks there’s only a 5% chance the S&P 500 sees out 2023 above the 4,400 mark (up 13% from current

  • Microsoft in talks to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT owner -Semafor

    The funding includes other venture firms and deal documents were sent to prospective investors in recent weeks, with the aim to close the round by the end of 2022, the report said. Microsoft declined to comment, while OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. This follows a Wall Street Journal report that said OpenAI was in talks to sell existing shares at a roughly $29 billion valuation, with venture capital firms such as Thrive Capital and Founders Fund buying shares from existing shareholders.

  • College degrees could become obsolete—and it could be the first step in giving your job to someone else

    Gartner and LinkedIn experts agree that having a college degree will further lose its value in landing a job this year.

  • Stocks in Europe Drop After Hawkish Fed Comments: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks fell and US equity futures edged lower as investors weighed hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and looked toward the release of US inflation data on Thursday for clarity on the trajectory for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedsp

  • ‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this past fall, came before overall economic indicators turned south. In his words, “[No] bear market has ever bottomed before the recession started. So from that perspective, we don't think Oc