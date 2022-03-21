U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

Flat Glass Market to Worth USD 153.21 Billion by (2019-2026) | Flat Glass Industry Registering CAGR of 5.7%

·5 min read
Companies covered in flat glass market are AGC Inc. Saint-Gobain NSG Group Guardian Industries Şişecam Group Taiwan Industry Glass Corporation Fuyao Glass Industry Group Vitro, S.A.B. De CV Central Glass CSG Holdings Co. Ltd. And many more

Pune, India, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flat glass market size is likely to gain traction from rapid industrialization. It is driving the demand for flat glass as they are being used extensively in commercial buildings to conserve energy. It is done by maximizing the usage of natural light. The report further states that the flat glass market size was USD 98.37 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 153.21 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreaks across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides a list of all the companies operating in this flat glass market. They are as follows:

  • AGC Inc.

  • Saint-Gobain

  • NSG Group

  • Guardian Industries

  • Şişecam Group

  • Taiwan Industry Glass Corporation

  • Fuyao Glass Industry Group

  • Vitro, S.A.B. De CV

  • Central Glass

  • CSG Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Other key players

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/flat-glass-market-102720

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Government Initiatives to Promote Energy Efficiency will Drive Growth

Flat glass is gaining popularity in the building & construction industry owing to its ability to provide excellent thermal insulation and acoustic insulation. Also, the increasing number of infrastructural development and construction activities would contribute to the flat glass market growth in the near future.

Furthermore, the rising utilization of flat glass in commercial and residential buildings is enabling the usage of natural light and is reducing the consumption, as well as the cost of artificial lights. The governments of various countries are also implementing various stringent norms and regulations to promote energy efficiency. Researchers say that buildings adopting these rules are consuming approximately 40%-60% less energy, unlike the conventional buildings. However, the decomposition of raw materials and combustion of fuel oil often emit carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. It may obstruct the flat glass market growth.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

  • What are the flat glass flat glass market trends, growth drivers, and hindrances?

  • How will the market be affected in the near future?

  • What are the most vital growth drivers and barriers that the market may come across in the coming years?

  • Which region is expected to dominate by generating the highest revenue?

  • Which segment would lead by procuring the maximum share?

Market Segment-

By Type

  • Float

  • Sheet

  • Rolled

By Product Type

  • Coated,

  • Extra Clear

  • Laminated

  • Toughened

  • and Others

By Application

  • Architecture

  • Automotive

  • Solar Panels

  • Others

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/flat-glass-market-102720

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Remain at the Forefront Stoked by Rising Infrastructural Development

Geographically, the flat glass market is divided into the Middle East and Africa, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific generated USD 53.41 billion in 2018 in terms of market revenue. This growth is mainly attributable to the rising investments by the governments of various countries in infrastructural development, as well as construction activities. Besides, China, being the largest contributor to the demand for flat glass, would propel the overall growth in this region. North America is expected to grow considerably backed by the presence of various government regulations on constructing energy efficient buildings.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on the Strategy of Investment to Increase Sales

The flat glass market consists of many companies. But only five companies out of those account for around 60% of the worldwide production capacity of flat glass. They are adopting strategies, such as the development of state-of-the-art technologies, superior operational efficiency, and diversified product portfolios to strengthen their positions.

Below are two of the latest key industry developments:

  • September 2019: Guardian Glass invested huge sums in the modernization and upgradation of glass production lines in Hungary and the U.K.

  • April 2018: Saint-Gobain acquired 50% stake in the flat glass production line of JJG situated in the Shandong province of China to surge the former’s production capacity.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/flat-glass-market-102720#tableofcontent

Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Global Flat Glass Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Float

      • Sheet

      • Rolled

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

      • Coated

      • Extra Clear

      • Laminated

      • Toughened

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Architecture

      • Automotive

      • Solar Panels

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia pacific

      • South America

      • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/flat-glass-market-102720

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


