Flatbed Semi-trailer Market: 6.49% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Type and Geography | Global Forecast to 2025

·11 min read

The Rapidly Growing Transportation and Logistics Industry is Driving the Flatbed Semi-trailer Market Growth, Although High Maintenance Cost may Impede the Market Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Flatbed Semi-trailer Market value is set to grow by 40.14 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Flatbed Semi-Trailer Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
The rapidly growing transportation and logistics industry is notably driving the flatbed semi-trailer market growth, although factors such as high maintenance cost may impede the market growth. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Download Free Sample Report to get insights that will help assist your global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

Rapidly Growing Transportation and Logistics Industry to Drive the Market Growth

Most companies rely on external logistics companies to reduce their investment in vehicle fleets, miniaturization, and availability of different types of containers, tanks, and flatbeds, depending on their needs. On top of that, the significant expansion of e-commerce activities has increased the reliance of e-commerce companies on logistics service providers to ensure the transportation of goods through warehouses and distribution hubs. For example, logistics companies are increasingly dependent on forwarding companies for less than truckload (LTL) and full truckload (FTL) due to their diversity in terms of load capacity. In addition, trailers have the lowest transportation costs per ton per km compared to rigid trucks, further improving their acceptance in logistics operations. Considering these factors, the market in focus is expected to grow during the forecast period.

High Maintenance Cost to Challenge the Market Growth

The average service life of a new trailer is about 15 years, with proper maintenance. However, car trailers come with air suspension and are more costly than traditional trailers. Maintenance costs will increase if the suspension is used for more than three years. Also, trailer tires have an average lifespan of 25,000 to 50,000 miles. Hence, changing tires further increases vehicle maintenance costs. Meanwhile, refrigerated trailers are equipped with a number of components that require regular maintenance, such as compressors, condensers, and evaporators, which increases maintenance costs. Such factors will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the Drivers and Challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2026

Flatbed Semi-trailer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Request for a FREE sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Flatbed Semi-Trailer Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The flatbed semi-trailer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market.

Moreover, some of the major vendors of the flatbed semi-trailer market include Alum Line Trailers, China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd., East Manufacturing Corp., FAHRZEUGWERK BERNARD KRONE GMBH & CO. KG, Featherlite Trailer Manufacturing LLC, Great Dane LLC, Hyundai Motor Co., Schmitz Cargobull AG, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., and Wabash National Corp.

The Report also Covers the Following Areas:

Flatbed Semi-Trailer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist flatbed semi-trailer market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the flatbed semi-trailer market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the flatbed semi-trailer market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flatbed semi-trailer market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:

Automotive Winches System (AWS) Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The automotive winches system (AWS) market share is expected to increase by 3935.11 thousand units from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.49%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market share is expected to increase by USD 482.79 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.76%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Latest FREE Sample Report

Flatbed Semi-Trailer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.98%

Market growth 2022-2026

40.14 th units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.49

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alum Line Trailers, China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd., East Manufacturing Corp., FAHRZEUGWERK BERNARD KRONE GMBH & CO. KG, Featherlite Trailer Manufacturing LLC, Great Dane LLC, Hyundai Motor Co., Schmitz Cargobull AG, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., and Wabash National Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 02: Value chain analysis: Auto Parts and Equipment

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Distribution and logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Service

2.3.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Combo flatbed semi-trailer

  • Steel flatbed semi-trailer

  • Aluminum flatbed semi-trailer

Exhibit 09: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 10: Comparison by Type

5.3 Combo flatbed semi-trailer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Combo flatbed semi-trailer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 12: Combo flatbed semi-trailer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Steel flatbed semi-trailer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Steel flatbed semi-trailer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 14: Steel flatbed semi-trailer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Aluminum flatbed semi-trailer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: Aluminum flatbed semi-trailer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 16: Aluminum flatbed semi-trailer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 17: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 18: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 19: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 20: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 22: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 24: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 28: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 30: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 31: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by geography (thousand units)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rapidly growing transportation and logistics industry

8.1.2 Increasing demand from the European Logistics Sector

8.1.3 Stringent regulations on emissions and fuel consumption

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High maintenance cost

8.2.2 Local players in the unorganized sector

8.2.3 Threats posed to market vendors by low-cost Chinese flatbed semi-trailers

Exhibit 33: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing demand for semi-trailers in emerging economies

8.3.2 Growing popularity of aluminum flatbed semi-trailers

8.3.3 Truck platooning concept spurring demand for semi-trailers

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 34: Vendor Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 35: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 36: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 37: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 38: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alum Line Trailers

Exhibit 39: Alum Line Trailers - Overview

Exhibit 40: Alum Line Trailers - Product and service

Exhibit 41: Alum Line Trailers - Key offerings

10.4 China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd

Exhibit 42: China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 43: China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 44: China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 45: China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 East Manufacturing Corp.

Exhibit 46: East Manufacturing Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 47: East Manufacturing Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 48: East Manufacturing Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 FAHRZEUGWERK BERNARD KRONE GMBH & CO. KG

Exhibit 49: FAHRZEUGWERK BERNARD KRONE GMBH & CO. KG - Overview

Exhibit 50: FAHRZEUGWERK BERNARD KRONE GMBH & CO. KG - Business segments

Exhibit 51: FAHRZEUGWERK BERNARD KRONE GMBH & CO. KG - Key offerings

Exhibit 52: FAHRZEUGWERK BERNARD KRONE GMBH & CO. KG - Segment focus

10.7 Featherlite Trailer Manufacturing LLC

Exhibit 53: Featherlite Trailer Manufacturing LLC - Overview

Exhibit 54: Featherlite Trailer Manufacturing LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 55: Featherlite Trailer Manufacturing LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Great Dane LLC

Exhibit 56: Great Dane LLC - Overview

Exhibit 57: Great Dane LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 58: Great Dane LLC - Key offerings

10.9 Hyundai Motor Co.

Exhibit 59: Hyundai Motor Co. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Hyundai Motor Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 61: Hyundai Motor Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: Hyundai Motor Co. - Segment focus

10.10 Schmitz Cargobull AG

Exhibit 63: Schmitz Cargobull AG - Overview

Exhibit 64: Schmitz Cargobull AG - Product and service

Exhibit 65: Schmitz Cargobull AG - Key offerings

10.11 Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 66: Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

10.12 Wabash National Corp.

Exhibit 69: Wabash National Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 70: Wabash National Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 71: Wabash National Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: Wabash National Corp. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 73: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 74: Research Methodology

Exhibit 75: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 76: Information sources

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flatbed-semi-trailer-market-6-49-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--by-type-and-geography--global-forecast-to-2025--301490696.html

SOURCE Technavio

