Flatulent cows targeted in M&S net zero push

Marks & Spencer is spending £1m to cut the harmful gases in its dairy cows’ belches and flatulence as part of a net zero push.

M&S said it would change what it feeds cows in its supply chain in an effort to cut around 11,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

Changing the cows’ diets could reduce the carbon footprint of its fresh milk by 8.4pc, the retailer said.

Methane is one of the most potent greenhouse gases and has been blamed for warming the planet.

Agriculture contributes 40pc of the world’s methane emissions, according to the International Energy Agency. Cows are a major source of the gas, which is produced during their digestion and released through wind.

Britain has pledged to reduce its methane emissions by at least 30pc by 2030 as part of national net zero plans and plans to make farmers across the country give methane-suppressing feed to cows.

Other major food producers are also undertaking their own private initiatives. Nestlé has begun experimenting with giving methane suppressants to cows in the US.

Seaweeds, essential oils and probiotics are typically added to livestock feed to lower the amount of methane produced by cows while they digest their food.

M&S’s £1m pledge was unveiled as part of a string of environmental investments by the retailer, which is aiming to reach net zero by 2035 and 2040 in its supply chain.

The company announced a further £1m would be spent on other projects including using AI to manage its heating, ventilation and air conditioning in six stores in a bid to drive down energy consumption.

The trial could help to cut 2,000 tonnes of carbon emissions and reduce costs by £3m if it is successful and the methods are ultimately rolled out across all M&S branches.

Another trial will involve asking customers to donate unwearable clothes to Oxfam in store. The garments will be re-used and turned into new material.

Stuart Machin, M&S chief executive, said: “By turning our obsession with innovation towards climate change and tapping into the entrepreneurial spirit of our suppliers, we can turbo charge our drive to be a net zero business across all our operations and entire supply chain by 2040.

“I’m excited by the big difference these small changes could make to some of the toughest climate challenges we face.”

